British athlete Jonny Brownlee, brother of 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Alistair, won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2014

Triathlon hopeful Brownlee has been withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Jonny Brownlee has withdrawn from representing Team England at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Leeds-born athlete who was initially diagnosed with a fractured elbow was thought to be recovering well and was hopeful of representing his country at the Commonwealth Games, but after struggling with pain in his wrist a scan revealed that further damage had been sustained.

Jonny Brownlee said: “I was very positive after my original diagnosis about being fit for Birmingham. My elbow was getting better by the day, but my wrist wasn’t. The scan revealed I have a fractured scaphoid and for the benefit of my long term health, it needs to go in a cast.”

Jonny Brownlee celebrates winning gold with Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.(Getty Images)

Who is Jonny Brownlee?

Jonny Brownlee is a British professional duathlete and triathlete from Leeds. He has a complete set of Olympic Medals, taking bronze at London 2012, silver at Rio 2016 and mixed relay gold at Tokyo 2020.

He was also the mixed relay champion in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and took silver four years later as well as an individual silver in Australia.

How did Jonny Brownlee get injured?

Jonny Brownlee sustained his injury during a bike crash at the World Triathlon Championship Series in June 2022. The Leeds born athlete was brought down after colliding with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Hayden Wilde.

Hayden Wilde has since admitted fault and passed on his apologies to Brownlee and fellow British athlete Alex Yee who was also injured during the crash.

Yee, was checked for concussion after the crash but was passed fit and declared as available for selection.

Both Brownlee and Yee were selected by Team England in their provisional squad in January. It is yet to be revealed who will replace Brownlee in the squad but an announcement is expected soon.

How people have reacted to Brownlee’s withdrawal from the squad

Team Leader for Triathlon and Paratriathlon for Team England, Jonathan Riall said: “We all share in Jonny’s disappointment and I know how much Jonny was looking forward to competing in Birmingham, but unfortunately, despite the support and treatment he’s had, the injury he sustained in Leeds means this won’t be possible. We all wish him well with his continued recovery and to getting back on a start line later in the year.”

Jonny Brownlee also posted on his instagram to announce his withdrawal he said: “I’m gutted to announce that I won’t be racing in the Commonwealth Games.

“I have been struggling with my wrist since my crash in Leeds and a recent scan revealed I have a scaphoid fracture. I have no other option than to wear a cast for 4 weeks.

“Home games don’t come around very often and I gave everything to be there and fit to race. After a month of suffering on the turbo I ran out of time and luck!

“I will be supporting Team England all the way. I wish all the athletes the best of luck! Enjoy racing in front of an amazing home crowd, it’s a massive honour.”

England’s triathlon and para-triathlon teams

Triathlon: Sam Dickson, Sian Rainsley, Alex Yeets, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sophie Coldwell