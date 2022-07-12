Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, who won two golds at London 2012, has revealed he was trafficked to the UK as a child

Sir Mo Farah has opened about his childhood in a new BBC documentary titled The Real Mo Farah.

In the documentary Mo Farah has revealed that he was trafficked to the UK as a nine-year-old and forced into domestic servitude. “For years I just kept blocking it out,” the Team GB athlete said.

The four-time Olympic champion had previously claimed he had left Somalia aged eight to join his father, after his parents made the agonising decision to send three of their six children to London for a chance of a better life.

Speaking in the documentary he said: “The truth is I’m not who you think I am. I need to tell the real story, whatever the cost.”

When is The Real Mo Farah on TV?

The Real Mo Farah will air on Wednesday 13 July.

What time is The Real Mo Farah on TV?

The Real Mo Farah will be on at 9pm on BBC One, it is also available from the BBC iPlayer at 6am on Wednesday 13 July.

What is The Real Mo Farah documentary about?

The documentary reflects on Mo Farah’s childhood and the story of how he left a war torn country in Somaliland and was trafficked into the UK.

The 39 year old Olympic star has told the BBC he was given the name Mohamed Farah by those who flew him over from Dijbouti and that his real name was Hussein Abdi Kahin.

He was flown over to the UK by a woman he had never met and wasn’t related to. She had told him he was being taken to live in Europe with his relatives. When he arrived in the UK the woman took him to her flat in Hounslow, west London and took a piece of paper off him that had his relative details on it. She ripped it up in front of him and said he would need to do housework and childcare if he wanted food in his mouth.

Sir Mo says he wants to tell his story to challenge public perceptions of trafficking and slavery, he said: “I had no idea there was so many people who are going through exactly the same thing that I did. It just goes to show how lucky I was. What really saved me,what made me different, was that I could run.”

Who else features in The Real Mo Farah documentary?

The documentary will also focus on some of the important figures who have helped Mo Farah acclimatise to his new surroundings in the UK. It will also feature insight from his family.

After not being allowed to attend Primary school for his first few years in Britain, Farah eventually enrolled at Feltham Community College in Year 7, it is during his PE lessons that his athletic abilities were spotted by his PE teacher Alan Watkinson.

It is Mr Watkinson who applied for Mo’s British citizenship - which he described as a “long process” and on 25 July 2000 Sir Mo was recognised as a British citizen.

During the documentary ends with Sir Mo speaking to the real Mohamed Farah whose identity he took entering the UK before adding Sir Mo will continue to go by the name he was given when entering the UK.

How have people reacted to the documentary

Mo Farah has been praised as an inspirational figure by friends and politicians following his recent revelations. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “Everything Sir Mo has survived proves he’s not only one of our greatest Olympians but a truly great Briton.”

David Baddiel tweeted: “Whether he’s Sir Mo Farah or Hussein Abdi Kahin he’s a hero.”

Labour MP Yvette Cooper tweeted: “This is incredible bravery. Unimaginable what Mo Farrah has been through child trafficking is the worst of crimes.

“His courage & strength in speaking out must be an urgent spur for much stronger action to help all those affected & to stop this terrible crime.”

Who is Mo Farah?

Sir Mo Farah is a British long distance runner with 10 global championships to his name, including four Olympic medals, making him the most successful male track distance runner in history.

Sir Mo Farah completed a legendary double- double at the Rio 2016 Games, successfully defending the 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre.