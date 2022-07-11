This year’s games will return to England for the first time since 2002, with Birmingham hosting the sporting event.

This summer the Commonwealth Games will return to the UK.

The games will be hosted by Birmingham and it will be the third time that England has been the host nation, following London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when are the Commonwealth games in Birmingham and how can fans get tickets for the historic event?

The Queen’s Baton Relay is touring England for 25 days in a celebration of sport. (Getty Images)

What are the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games is a sporting event which takes place every four years involving Commonwealth nations.

First held in 1930, the Commonwealth Games originally featured just 11 countries and 400 athletes. This year 72 nations and around 6,600 athletes are expected to take part.

When do the Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The Commonwealth Games will begin on Thursday 28 July.

The opening ceremony will be held at Alexandra Stadium in Birmingham and is expected to start at 7pm.

The first sporting events are scheduled to take place on Friday 29 July and the games will run until Monday 8 August.

The Queen’s Baton Relay visits Grantham as part of the Birmingham 2022 Queens Baton Relay on July 11, 2022 in Grantham, England. (Getty Images)

Where to get Commonwealth Games tickets

Tickets for this summer’s games were first released on April 19 and are currently available on Birmingham2022.com .

There are up to five categories for each event. Category A tickets are the highest priced and are closer to the action. Category E tickets are further way and less expensive.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games

The BBC will provide coverage of the games and will show over 200 hours of the action, across up to 11 livestreams. The games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Coverage will also be broadcast on BBC iPlayer , the BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Commonwealth gold medallists Max Whitlock and Beth Tweedle will join an expert panel of analysts, which will also feature Olympic gold medalists Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who will cover athletics.

Other former athletes covering the games include Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmons, Mark Foster and Ama Agbeze.

From the studio based in Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohmmad, Holly Hamiliton and Ayo Akinwolere will provide daily live TV coverage.

How to watch highlights

Daily highlights of the games will be presented by JJ Chalmers and Isa Guha on BBC One. Live radio coverage will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: