Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will headline the first televised all-women’s professional boxing card in Britain

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will fight at the 02 Arena on 10 September (Getty Images)

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have confirmed their undisputed middleweight championship fight.

The fight, which will unify all four of the major world titles at 160lbs, will be televised on Sky Sports and will be an historic event in women’s boxing.

Marshall vs Shields will be the first televised all-women’s professional boxing card in Britain.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will fight to become undisputed champion at middleweight level. (Getty Images)

Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields fight date

The fight will take place on Saturday 10 September.

The undercard will see a super featherweight unification between Mikaela Mayer and fellow American Alycia Baumgardner. The rest of the card is set to be announced closer to the date.

Where will Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields take place?

The fight to become undisputed champion will take place at the O2 Arena in London. Both fighters will be risking their unbeaten status in the highly anticipated showdown.

Savannah Marshall fight record

Savannah Marshall is undefeated in 12 professional fights, boasting a record of 12 victories, 10 of which have come by way of knockout.

Hartlepool’s Marshall won the WBO title in 2020 and has gone on to defend the title on three occasions with all the victories being inside the distance.

Claressa Shields fight record

Likewise, her opponent Claressa Shields, who holds the WBC,IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine titles, also has a perfect record of 12 victories, two of which have come by knockout.

Shields, from Flint, Michigan is viewed as a household name in women’s boxing.

She has dominated the boxing scene at both professional and at Olympic level, where she won the gold medal at both London 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Shield’s has become the first boxer - male or female - two be undisputed at two different weight divisions at the same time.

Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields - reaction

The undisputed clash between the two fighters has been 10 years in the making.

Shield’s only defeat in her entire boxing career came at amateur level against Marshall in 2012 in the build up to the London Olympics - a Games at which Shield’s would go on to win Gold and Marshall would be defeated at the quarter-final stage.

Reflecting on her defeat in 2012, Shields, who describes herself as the greatest woman of all time (GWOAT) said: “Marshall got lucky in 2012, but she won’t get lucky in 2022.”

Marshall, who is now viewed as one of the most powerful punchers in women’s boxing said: “On September 10 I will become undisputed champion - and that will be the end of all this GWOAT rubbish.”

Marshall’s manager Mick Hennessy who formerly managed Tyson Fury said: “In my opinion this is the biggest and most exciting fight in the history of women’s boxing. It’s going to make history and it’s going to live up to every expectation.”

Savannah Marshall with her trainer Peter Fury. (Getty Images)

Where to get Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields tickets?