Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight title after beating Amanda Serrano in history-making fight.

The biggest fight in women’s boxing history took place on Saturday 30 April with the world’s top two fighters hitting the ring in Madison Square Garden.

Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor came away with a triumphant win after sealing her spot at the top of her sport with an historic battle over Amanda Serrano.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor was able to retain her undisputed lightweight title while Puerto Rico’s Serrano suffered only her second defeat of her career and her first since 2012. She now has a career record of 42-2 while Taylor has 21 wins from 21 fights.

The two went the distance of the fight with the result ultimately coming from a split decision. Two of the judges awarded Taylor the win scoring 97-93 and 96-93 while the final judge awarded a 96-94 winto Serrano.

The fight was promoted by Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn with Paul hopeful of placing a $1 million bet on the fight only for it to be rejected - Promoters are not able to place bets on their own fights.

This was the first time a women’s fight has headlined an event at the New York venue and it will also have been the biggest payday to date in any women’s fight.

After such a phenomenal night, Boxing World has started to report on a potential rematch which could take place in Taylor’s home country of Ireland.

The momentous night saw both fighters take home a healthy purse but here is everything you need to know about how much the fight was worth and how much Taylor was able to walk away with.

How much did Katie Taylor earn from the fight?

The prize purse for the fight was set at $1 million. The promoters Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul had stated that the two boxers would be taking home seven figures.

It is likely that much of this figure will come from the pay-per-view earnings.

Taylor, left, and Serrano both walked away with $1million

How much does Katie Taylor usually earn?

Extra.ie has reported that the 35-year-old Irish woman would typically earn around six figures for every fight and DAZN holds the broadcasting rights for her bouts under the Matchroom Boxing promotion.

Tyson Fury’s latest fight against Dillian Whyte saw him walk away with well over $30 million.

What is Katie Taylor’s net worth?

According to Explore Net Worth the ‘Bray Bomber’ is valued at around $2 million through her achievements.

Away from boxing, Taylor spends much of her time working as an ambassador for Temple Street Charity. This is an Irish-based charity which supports sick children and their families.

Speaking about the charity, Taylor has said: “Temple Street is a truly amazing place full of incredible little fighters and wonderful, caring staff who do such exceptional work. While it’s heartbreaking to see what some of the kids are having to go through, their courage and bravery is truly inspirational to me.

“I’m delighted to help out in any small way I can. I will continue raising awareness for the great work that’s being done at Temple Street.”

Will there be a rematch between Taylor and Serrano?

Speaking after the match, Taylor was asked about the possibility of a rematch to which she replied: “Absolutely. We have to do this again.

“It was an absolute war for 10 rounds. I’m grateful to be in this position and sell out Madison Square Gardens. Look what we’ve just done.