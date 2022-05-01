An incredible fight at New York City’s Madison Square Garden went the distance and talk has now turned to talk of a second bout taking place in Dublin.

Irish boxer Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight title after a sensational fight with Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano at one of the most famous venues in the world.

The two women went head-to-head at New York City’s Madison Square Garden as Taylor brought her career record to 21 wins from 21 fights.

After going the distance it was a split decision from the judges that awarded the win to the 35-year old with two scoring the fight 97-93 and 96-93 to Taylor and the other 96-94 to Serrano.

It was only the second career defeat for the Puerto Rican and her first loss since 2012 bringing her own career record to 42-2.

After such a brilliant bout the Boxing world is already talking about a potential rematch hich could take place in Taylor’s native Ireland.

Here is everything you need to know about what was said in the aftermath of the fight and how much the Irishwoman took home from the prize purse:

How much did Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano make for their MSG fight?

Both fighters took home a six figure cash sum for the incredible bout in New York that saw Taylor retain her undisputed lightweight title and undeaten career record.

A $1 million prize purse, which is just under £800,000 or €950,000 by current exchange rates, as the pay out for both Taylor and Serrano.

That payout was previously described as “historic” by fight promoter Jake Paul.

Paul had also previously placed a $1million bet on the outcome of the fight with fellow promoter Eddie Hearn which had to be cancelled as promoters legally are not allowed to bet on their own fights.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano highlights

DAZN Boxing have short highlights packages of the fight available to watch on Twitter.

A full replay of the fight is available to watch by purchasing a subscription to DAZN Boxing for £7.99.

Will Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have a rematch and where will it be held?

After the fight, Taylor expressed her desire for a rematch with Serrano.

She said: “Absolutely. We have to do this again.

“It was an absolute war for 10 rounds. I’m grateful to be in this position and sell out Madison Square Garden. Look what we’ve just done.

“I said before that when you think Madison Square Garden, you think Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier, but now everyone will be thinking of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano.

“I knew I was going to have to dig deep and go to the trenches. I have the heart as well as the skill. I knew I was going to be able to pull through.

“She’s a phenomenal fighter. A great, great person. It was a privilege to fight her again.”

The fight was already being billed as the biggest in the history of women’s boxing and a potential rematch could top even last night’s incredible bout.

Dublin’s Croke Park is the venue which is being touted to host their next meeting.

Where is Croke Park?

Croke Park is the most famous stadium in Ireland and is the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

The 82,300 capacity venue is primarily used to host Gaelic football and hurling but has also hosted concerts including U2, The Rolling Stones and Beyoncé since 1985.