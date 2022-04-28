Amir Khan made £5 million from his Manchester AO Arena fight against Kell Brook

Meet The Khans will be back on BBC Three tonight (28 April) at 8pm.

Season 2 continues to follow the lives of boxer Amir Khan and his influencer wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cameras capture his preparations for the all British fight with rival Kell Brook, which took place in February.

Here’s everything you need to know about the boxer and his bout in the ring.

Who is Amir Khan?

Amir Khan was defeated by Brook in the sixth round.

Amir Khan is a 35-year old boxer from Bolton, England.

He made his name after becoming Britain’s youngest Olympic medalist for boxing, taking silver at the 2004 Olympic Games.

Khan has gone on to have an illustrious boxing career. He is a former lightweight world champion and has won 36 out of the 40 fights he has under his belt.

He married Faryal Makhdoom in 2013 and the pair have three children. The family divide their time between living in Khan’s hometown of Bolton and Dubai.

Who is Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom?

Farayal Makhdoom is a 30-year old model and social media influencer who originates from Brooklyn.

The Pakistani-American married Khan in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend and the pair have three children: Lamaisah, who was born in 2014, Alayna ( 2018), and Muhammad (2020).

Makhdoom is known for her talented makeup skills which she showcases on YouTube.

The couple’s relationship is not picture-perfect, however.

In 2017, Khan announced the pair had separated on Twitter and accused his wife of having an affair. In 2018, Khan was accused of cheating on his wife by beautician Sophia Hammani. Both husband and wife denied the cheating claims, and the pair have put the incidents behind them.

When was the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight?

The long-awaited Khan and Brook grudge match took place on 19 February 2022.

The pair settled their long rivalry at the AO Arena in Manchester, with Brook crowned the winner after a gruelling fight that saw Khan stopped in the sixth round.

Khan can activate a rematch clause after the stoppage, but hinted at retirement after the defeat.

After being asked by the press if this was his last fight Khan said: “I need to sit down with my family… I think it could be.”

However, since then, his boxing promoter Ben Shalom has stated that Khan will return to the ring.

When speaking to TalkSport Boxing YouTube Channel, Shalom said: “One thing I’ve realised is that he’s not gonna stop fighting, whether I give him the rematch or not.”

Whether Khan or Brook will have a rematch has still yet to be determined.

What is Amir Khan’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Networth, Khan has a fortune of £40 million.

In May 2016, Khan made £7 million from just one fight when he beat Saul Alvarez in Saudi Arabia.

For the February 2022 fight against Brook, Khan reportedly earned an impressive £5 million.

When is Meet The Khans on TV?

Meet The Khans season two returns to BBC Three on 28 April

Meet the Khans: Back in Bolton will air on BBC Three tonight (28 April) at 8pm.

Fans can expect to see Khan prepare for his upcoming fight against his longtime rival, Kell Brook. The anticipated fight took place on February 19 2022 and saw Kell defeat Khan in the sixth round after the boxer received a stoppage.