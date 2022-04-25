The Gypsy King retained his WBC heavyweight title and unbeaten career record with a sixth round knock out victory.

Tyson Fury looks set to walk away from the sport of boxing and will do so as only the second heavyweight in history to retire undefeated.

The Gypsy King knocked out fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in the sixth round of their Wembley Stadium main event to bring his overall record to 32 wins, one draw and zero defeats.

If he does retire he will also do so as the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and will have taken home an impressive final purse from his bout with Willder.

Here is everything you need to know about how purse bids work in boxing and how much both Fury and Wilder made from their clash.

What is a purse bid? Boxing term explained

A purse bid allows any promoter to enter talks to finance the fight and is only needed if the fight terms cannot be agreed between the two camps.

Whoever bids the highest wins, with the figure then divided by the purse split - determining the share each boxer will earn from the fight.

Who won the purse bid?

Frank Warren won the purse bid for the fight, edging out Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn. Warren put in a record bid of over $40 million.

Both Queensbury Promotions bid and Matchroom’s bid of $32.2 million were the highest purse offers in WBC history and will be the biggest purse ever contested in boxing.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight purse

There was an 80/20 purse split in favour of the Champion, Fury, although the split relates to 90% of the overall winning bids with the other 10% as a deposit for the winner.

This means that Fury took home around $28 million, while Whyte received $7 million.

As the winner, Fury also earned an additional $4 million deposit.

What did Tyson Fury say after the fight and will he retire?

Tyson Fury announced immediately after his victory over Dillian Whyte that he intended to retire from boxing, citing a previous promise to his wife.

However, the WBC champion only went as far to say that the Wembley bout “might” be the end of his illustrious career.

Speaking after the fight, he said: “This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I’ve been away for a long time. I fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil.

“I will retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated. I was unbeatable at this game.

“I promised my wife that would be it after the Wilder fight, but I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out.”

His wife Paris also spoke after the bout, saying: “The world has seen him reach the pinnacle. He’s just proved it again, the top quality that he is.

“I don’t enjoy this one bit. This is great, the celebratory bit. But all the lead-up and actual fight is a horrible situation to be in.