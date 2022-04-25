Ex-world champion boxer Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton will don the gloves once more for an exhibition fight in front of his home crowd in 2022

Ricky Hatton, the former light-welterweight world champion, will return to the ring 10 years after he announced his retirement from boxing.

Taking to Twitter, Hatton said: “I can confirm my return to the ring. Join me for a huge party - with top music acts. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise.”

The 43-year-old, who now works as a trainer, is set to face the Mexican icon Marco Antonio Barrera later this year.

Barrera last fought in 2011 and brought his 75-fight professional career to a close when he beat Jose Arias.

The 48-year-old Mexican was also previously defeated by Britain’s Amir Khan back in 2009.

Throughout his career, Hatton has been well-documented at having his own personal battles outside of the ring, including alcohol abuse and depression, and Sky Sports’ Adam Smith has said that: “Anything that keeps Hatton healthy is important”.

“It’s not a comeback fight, it’s an exhibition…I had a good chat with him in Manchester before Amir Khan v Kell Brook and he seems in a really good place, so if this is an exhibition against an old mate of his and is safe then fair enough.

Hatton in 2012 against Senchenko

“I don’t want to see Ricky come back and fight at his age. An exhibition but no more.”

Born in Manchester, the Hitman as he has been nicknamed, has fought a total of 48 bouts with just three losses to his name.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Hatton vs Barrera…

When is Ricky Hatton’s fight against Barrera?

The fight will take place on Thursday 2 July 2022. The fight is scheduled to take place at the AO Arena, Manchester.

How to watch Hatton vs Barrera on TV

The TV broadcast details are yet to be announced.

How to buy tickets Hatton vs Barrera

While the tickets are yet to be released for the bout, it is possible to register interest for them and this can be done through the fight’s website .

Those who have registered interest will then be contacted when the tickets are on sale.

What has been said ahead of the fight?

Hatton has called the fight “The Hitman Rises” and has said he wishes to stage the fight “for fans who struggled being locked up with Covid.

“I got a call and was asked if I would come back to do this for the fans who have been locked up for ages during Covid. Coid has been tough for me, for everyone.

“I want to inspire people who have had mental health problems too. They can look at me and say ‘He struggled and now look at where he is’ so they can do it too.

How do the pair match up?

In Hatton’s 45 wins, he has won 32 by knockout. He stands at 5ft 7in tall and has a reach of 65 inches.

Barrera in 2002. He has fought over 70 fights

Barrera has fought 75 fights, winning 67 and out of those, 44 were won by knockout. He is currently 48-years-old and has previously fought at Super flyweight, Super bantamweight, Featherweight, Super featherweight and lightweight.

He is 5ft 6in and has a reach of 70 inches.

Both fighters use an orthodox stance.

What is Ricky Hatton’s net worth?