Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets are now available.

Thousands of athletes will compete at the Games which will hold 286 sessions of sport across 19 different sports over 11 days of competition next year.

The Games sees the best athletes from countries in the Commonwealth compete in an international multi-sport spectacle seen as a celebration of the union.

Athletes like Katarina Johnson-Thompson are likely to compete at Birmingham 2022. (Pic: Getty)

Here's how to get Birmingham 2022 tickets, the start date of the Games and those West Midlands venues set to host one of the world's biggest sporting events.

When did Birmingham 2022 tickets go on sale?

Alexander Stadium under construction. The venue will host athletics at Birmingham 2022. (Pic: Getty)

The final major release of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets are available now.

If you’re interested in attending this year’s Commonwealth Games then organisers are advising to act now to avoid disappointment, as tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis.

A selection of tickets for Birmingham 2022 were made available to residents in the West Midlands in July last year before the ticket ballot opened in September 2021.

Tickets start from £8 for under 16s and £15 for adults.

How can I get tickets to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games?

Those interested in buying Birmingham 2022 tickets can do so via the Games' website, which is open to everyone.

Applicants will need to create an account and select the sports and sessions they wish to attend.

When does the Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games take place from 28 July to 8 August 2022, in what organisers are billing as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the West Midlands on a global stage".

What are the venues being used for the Games?