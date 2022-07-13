Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place four years after the last Games, held on Australia’s Gold Coast

Hot on the heels of this year’s Olympics and Paralympics, the Commonwealth Games takes centre stage in 2022.

There is usually a break of two years between the sporting spectacles but the timescale has been adjusted slightly due to the Covid pandemic.

Both the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, scheduled for 2020, were delayed by a year - meaning there’s less time to wait for the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes from across the Commonwealth countries will take part in the Games, with GB stars like Adam Peaty set to compete in home games not far from where he was born.

Here’s all you need to know about the next Commonwealth Games - from when it will be taking place and where in the UK to the event schedule and how to get your hands on tickets.

When does the next Commonwealth Games start?

The next Commonwealth Games will take place in 2022.

The Games are on a four year cycle which hasn’t been interrupted by the Covid pandemic, unlike the Olympics and Paralympics.

Athletes will compete at Commonwealth Games 2022 across 11 days of sport from Thursday 28 July to Monday 8 August, including opening and closing ceremonies.

Where is the Commonwealth Games being held?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is being held in Birmingham, England.

The Commonwealth Games Federation announced Birmingham as the host city of the 2022 event in December 2017.

It will be the third time England has hosted the Commonwealth Games, after Manchester in 2002 and London in 1934.

Organisers are billing the 2022 Games as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the West Midlands on a global stage".

What is the Birmingham 2022 schedule?

Thousands of athletes will compete at the Games which will hold 286 sessions of sport across 19 different sports over 11 days of competition next year.

ATHLETICS – MARATHON - 30 July

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS - 2-7 August

AQUATICS – SWIMMING AND PARA SWIMMING - 29 July-3 August

AQUATICS – DIVING - 4-8 August

BADMINTON - 29 July-8 August

BASKETBALL 3×3 AND WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL 3×3 - 29 July-2 August

BEACH VOLLEYBALL - 30 July-7 August

BOXING - 29 July-4 August and 6-7 August

CRICKET T20 - 29-31 July, 2-4 August and 6-7 August

CYCLING – MOUNTAIN BIKE - 3 August

CYCLING – ROAD RACE - 7 August

CYCLING – TIME TRIAL - 4 August

CYCLING – TRACK AND PARA TRACK 29 July-1 August

GYMNASTICS – ARTISTIC - 29 July-2 August

GYMNASTICS – RHYTHMIC - 4-6 August

HOCKEY - 29 July-8 August

JUDO - 1-3 August

LAWN BOWLS AND PARA LAWN BOWLS - 29 July-6 August

NETBALL - 29 July-7 August

PARA POWERLIFTING - 4 August

RUGBY SEVENS - 29-31 July

SQUASH - 29 July-8 August

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS - 29 July-8 August

TRIATHLON AND PARA TRIATHLON - 29 & 31 July

WEIGHTLIFTING - 30 July-3 August

WRESTLING - 5-6 August

How do I get Birmingham 2022 tickets?

Following ballot rounds for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, tickets are now on general sale.

Those interested in buying Birmingham 2022 tickets can do so via the Games’ website, which is open to everyone.