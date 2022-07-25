Cricket will make its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham this summer.

The multi-sport event has introduced a T20 women’s cricket tournament for the first time in its history. 2022 will have cricket as an event at Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games with Heather Knight leading Team England.

Team England’s Chef de Mission Mark England OBE said with regards to the squad selected for this year’s competition: “I would like to congratulate each of the players on being selected to represent Team England and welcome them to the Pride.

“It’s so exciting to have the T20 Women’s format in the Games for the first time and a great moment for women’s sport this summer.

“I extend the team my very best wishes. With this marking our final team announcement, we’re ready and raring to Bring it Home!”

England will enter the Commonwealth Games off the back of a successful series against South Africa, with The Hundred tournament waiting for them after their Team England commitments have concluded.

With only a few days to go before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begins, here is all you need to know about the T20 Women’s tournament...

When is the T20 Cricket tournament?

The first matches will begin on Friday 29 July 2022 and the final will take place on Sunday 7 August 2022 after the bronze medal match takes place.

The group stage matches take place from Friday 29 July to Thursday 4 August 2022. The semi-finals will both be played on Saturday 6 August before Finals day on the Sunday 7 August.

Heather Knight, right, will lead Team England

Who are in the groups?

Group A consists of Austalia, India, Pakistan and Barbados while Group B has New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and England.

Here is the full match schedule:

Group A:

Friday 29 July - Australia v India - 11am BST

Friday 29 July - Pakistan v Barbados - 6pm

Sunday 31 July - India v Pakistan - 11am

Sunday 31 July - Barbados v Australia - 6pm

Wednesday 3 August - Australia v Pakistan - 11am

Wednesday 3 August - India v Barbados - 6pm

Group B:

Saturday 30 July - New Zealand v South Africa - 11am

Saturday 30 July - England v Sri Lanka - 6pm

Tuesday 2 August - England v South Africa - 11am

Tuesday 2 August - Sri Lanka v New Zealand - 6pm

Thursday 4 August - South Africa v Sri Lanka - 11am

Thursday 4 August - England v New Zealand - 6pm

How to watch the T20 Commonwealth Games tournament

BBC have the rights for all of the live TV coverage from Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games. Matches will be available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Additionally, matches will be streamed through the ICC website for those unable to watch on BBC. An account is required to watch matches through the ICC TV link.

Where are the fixtures taking place?

The fixtures will be held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Edgbaston is home to Warwickshire Cricket Club and has a capacity for 25,000.

Who is in the squads?

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Barbados: Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.

England: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Sing, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (C), Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.

South Africa: Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.