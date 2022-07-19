Team England will comprise of 400 athletes in total

The Commonwealth Games will return to England this summer, as Birmingham becomes the third English city to host the Games following London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002.

More than 400 athletes are expected to compete for Team England on home soil and will be looking to ‘Bring It Home.’

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team England were runners up at the last games in Australia, four years ago, and will be aiming to go one better at this year’s Games.

Here are some of the British stars to keep a close eye on in the summer…

Adam Peaty (swimming)

Three time olympic champion Adam Peaty will defend his 100m breaststroke title at the Commonwealth Games. (Getty Images)

Adam Peaty has already established himself as one of Britain’s most talented swimmers. He is a three-time Olympic champion and became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title in the pool at Tokyo 2020.

Having already won back to back golds in the 100m breaststroke in the last two Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Gold Coast respectively, the Uttoxeter-born swimmer will undoubtedly be aiming for a third along with bettering his two previous slivers in the 50m breaststroke.

The 27-year-old is expected to compete at this year’s games having recovered from a broken foot, which ruled him out of the World Championships in Budapest.

Peaty has claimed the injury reaffirmed his priorities and appetite for competition. He said: “This broken foot is one of the best things that has happened to me.

“It has slowed me down, reminded me what is important, which is family and the support around you. But it has given me that drive, I don’t want anyone else to have those titles. I believe in the bottom of my heart that world records can be broken again and I am not finished yet.”

Dina Asher-Smith (women’s 100m)

Dina Asher-Smith is currently competing in the Worlds Athletics Championships. (Getty Images)

Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman in history.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, despite suffering from a hamstring injury, she was a part of a 4x100 team that secured a bronze medal in the relay.

The world 200m champion won’t race over the half-lap distance but will take on both the 100m and 4x100m, the latter of which she won Commonwealth gold at Gold Coast in 2018.

Asher-Smith had been expected to focus solely on the relay in Birmingham, given her busy schedule which also includes the World and European Championships.

However, she has insisted that the magic of competing in front of a home crowd, along with a thirst for medals, has persuaded her to shoot for more glory.

She said: “I have three titles to defend at the Euros, another at the worlds and a relay medal to retain from the Commonwealths. But the pandemic, and having a bit of a strange one in Tokyo, has made me think: if you’ve got an opportunity to shine, just go and do it.”

Triathlon mixed relay team

Alex Yee won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Getty Images)

Despite the injury to Jonny Brownlee, there will be high expectations for Team England’s mixed triathlon team in Birmingham.

Both Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor Brown were a part of the team which won gold during Tokyo 2020 and it is expected that Team England will once again go into this tournament as favourites.

Alex Yee, 24, has said he is delighted to be a part of the team, he said: “To win the gold medal would be a special thing, and to do it at home, is a feeling I could never even imagine,I will do everything I can to get to that point.”

They will also be joined by Sophie Coldwell and Dan Dixon who will be making his first ever appearance at a Commonwealth Games.

Matthew Hudson-Smith (men’s 400m)

Matthew Hudson-Smith will be aiming for gold at the Commonwealth Games. (Getty Images)

Matthew Hudson-Smith became a European champion in 2018 when he stormed to 400m gold in Berlin.

Hudson Smith will be seeking gold at this year’s Commonwealth Games following an injury set back on the Gold Coast in 2018. He was also an integral part of the 4x400 metres relay team which won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year old from Wolverampton has suffered a series of injury setbacks in his career but is entering this tournament in a rich vein of form, having recorded a personal best of 44.35 seconds for the 400m.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (heptathlon)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson currently holds the British high jump record. (Getty Images)

The defending Commonwealth champion, Katarian Johnson-Thompson will be aiming to win back to back gold medals at this year’s Commonwealth Games following her success on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The 29-year-old recovered from a ruptured achilles to make last year’s Olympic squad but was forced to rule out the heptathlon due to a calf injury.

The Liverpool born heptathlete holds the British record, having recorded 6981 points on the way to winning World Championship gold in 2019.