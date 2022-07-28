The BBC will broadcast live from Alexander Stadium for the official start of this year’s Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games is set to get underway with the opening ceremony tonight.

Organisers have announced that the opening ceremony will be headlined by Duran Duran at Alexander Stadium.

The Games sees the best athletes from countries in the Commonwealth compete in an international multi-sport spectacle seen as a celebration of the union.

There are 19 sports and eight para sports at this year’s games - making it the biggest sport programme ever for a Commonwealth Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is currently taking place in Beverley

When is the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will take place on Thursday 28 July at Alexander Stadium.

What time will the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will take place from 8pm to 11pm at the Alexander Stadium. The stadium will also play host to the athletics as well as the closing ceremony.

Who will perform at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

Duran Duran will headline the opening ceremony in their home city of Birmingham. Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were leading figures in the charts during the 1980s and early 1990s with notable hits such as Hungry Like the Wolf, Ordinary Girls and Girls on Film.

Singer Simon Le Bon said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous moment for the great city of Birmingham and we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town.”

Performing on the same bill will be Tony Lommi of Black Sabbath and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO). A 1,000-strong choir and the arrival of the Queen’s Baton will also feature.

The Commonwealth Games ceremony will be produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight in an event that will see Birmingham, Sandwell, Wolverhampton, Sutton Coldfield and Cannock Chase showcased to the entire world. Auditions for the opening ceremony started last summer with 1,700 people aged between 18 and 80 trying out for a place at the historic event.

There has been a further 205 production volunteers and 30 professional staff have been making around 3,500 costumes since the beginning of 2022, in preparation for the ceremony.

The opening ceremony will mark the conclusion of the Queens Baton Relay. (Getty Images)

What happens at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will be the formal opening of the Commonwealth Games.

During the ceremony we will see the hoisting of the flags, parade of the athletes and welcome speeches. It will feature an artistic performance which will showcase the host nation’s culture.

The opening ceremony also concludes the Queen’s baton relay and at the end of the ceremony the final relay runner hands the baton back to the Queen or her representative, who reads a message aloud to officially open the games.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The BBC will provide coverage of the entire competition including the opening ceremony, in total they will show over 200 hours of the action, across up to 11 livestreams.

The Games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Coverage will also be broadcast on BBC iPlayer , the BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Who will be presenting the Commonwealth Games

From the studio based in Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Hazel Irvine, Care Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohmmad, Holly Hamiliton and Ayo Akinwolere will provide daily live TV coverage.

Commonwealth gold medallists Max Whitlock and Beth Tweedle will join an expert panel of analysts, which will also feature Olympic gold medalists Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jess Ennis-Hill, who will cover athletics.

Other former athletes covering the games include Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmons, Mark Foster and Ama Agbeze.

How to get tickets to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games?

Those who are interested in purchasing tickets to the Games can do so via the official website . Tickets are still available for the opening and closing ceremony of this summer’s event.

Applicants will need to create an account and select the sports and sessions that they wish to attend.