Duran Duran will bring the curtain down on BST Hyde Park

Duran Duran are set to be the final headliner of this summer’s huge BST Hyde Park festival.

Music fans will not be feeling ‘Hungry like the Wolf’ once the dust has settled.

Duran Duran will bring the curtain down on BST, following Pearl Jam, Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Adele in headlining the festival at Hyde Park.

The band will perform a set on Sunday (10 July) evening.

Here is all you need to know:

When are Duran Duran playing Hyde Park?

The new wave band will be taking on the final headlining slot at BST Hyde Park on Sunday, 9 July.

It follows Pearl Jam’s second set tonight at the festival - tennis legend John McEnroe joined the band for a surprise cameo during the encore on Friday (8 July) evening and performed Rockin’ In The Free World by Neil Young.

What time will Duran Duran perform at Hyde Park?

The gates will open at 2pm on Sunday.

Duran Duran will be the final act to perform on the day.

A number of support acts will perform throughout the afternoon and evening.

The band is due on stage at around 8pm and will perform until around 10.30pm.

Duran Duran

Who is supporting Duran Duran?

The main support acts will be Nile Rodgers & Chic as well as Aurora.

Other acts playing throughout the afternoon and evening include:

Love Sick

Faux Real

Stacey Ryan

Rozzi

Charlotte Adigery

Warmduscher

Laura Mvula

Aurora

Nile Rodgers & Chic

What is the potential set list for Duran Duran?

The setlist for Duran Duran’s concert at Hyde Park is not yet known.

However, Setlist.fm have pulled together an average setlist played by the band so far in 2022 - based on 17 concerts.

It includes:

The Wild Boys

Invisible

All of You

A View to a Kill

Notorious

Union of the Snake

Come Undone

Give It All Up

Ordinary World

The Reflex

Hungry Like the Wolf

Tonight United

Planet Earth

Hold Back the Rain

Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80’s

The Chauffeur

Encore

Save a Prayer

Rio

Duran Duran may choose to perform an entirely different setlist for a festival like BST.

Can you bring your own food and drink?

On its website, BST Hyde Park warns that no food or drink is permitted to be brought into the event.

There is an exception for water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml, and baby food where not in glass containers.

Empty water bottles can also be brought in to be refilled at the free refill points across the festival area.

Can you bring alcohol into Hyde Park?

You are not able to bring your own alcohol into BST Hyde Park.

The rules state that only water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml can be brought into the festival grounds.

When is last entry?

Gates will open at 2pm on 10 July.

Last entry is at 8.30pm.

There is no re-admission to BST Hyde Park once you leave.