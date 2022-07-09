John McEnroe played a Neil Young cover with Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park

You cannot be serious!

Tennis legend John McEnroe surprised music fans by joining Pearl Jam on stage for a song at BST Hyde Park on Friday (8 July) night.

The seven times Grand Slam winner is town as part of the BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon.

However despite his busy schedule he still managed to find time to dust down his guitar and rock out with Pearl Jam.

The band played the first of two headline sets at BST Hyde Park on Friday, with support also coming from Pixies and Cat Power.

Pearl Jam will return to the festival tonight (9 July).

Did John McEnroe join Pearl Jam on stage?

The tennis legend came out to join Pearl Jam at Hyde Park as part of the band’s set.

He came on for the final song of the night.

It was a cover of Rockin’ in the Free World by Neil Young.

Did John McEnroe play guitar with Pearl Jam?

He wasn’t just a passenger on the stage, McEnroe came out with his guitar and joined in with the track.

It was the 22 track played by Pearl Jam during the concert and the final one of the night.

McEnroe was filmed playing guitar with the band by attendees.

You can watch the moment he ran out on stage here:

How have people reacted to John McEnroe’s appearance?

Fans seem to have really enjoyed the tennis legend’s surprise appearance.

One person tweeted: “Pearl brought John McEnroe out for their final song in Hyde Park tonight. Incongruous. (To be clear, I loved it).”

Another added: “Love that Pearl Jam just brought out John McEnroe for Rockin’ In The Free World at Hyde Park tonight, although Mac did look as though he was struggling to remember the chords and so was trying to copy off Stone Gossard.”

One said: “Pearl Jam setlists are always a wild ride, but nobody could have possibly foreseen former 30 Rock guest star and noted tennis man John “J-Mac” McEnroe doing guest guitar on Rockin’ In The Free World.”

Did Pearl Jam have any other guests?

John McEnroe might have been the biggest, but he was not the only surprise of the night.

Simon Townshend joined singer Eddie Vedder on stage at the start of the encore.

Together they performed a cover of Townshend’s track “I’m the Answer”.

Full list of covers played by Pearl Jam

During the first night of their BST Hyde Park appearances, Pearl Jam played plenty of their own tracks.

The band also played a number of covers, including:

- Rockin’ in the Free World - Neil Young

- I’m the Answer - Simon Townshend

- Public Image - Public Image Ltd

They also played Breath and Light Years for the first time on tour.

What time is BST Hyde Park today?

The gates will open at 2pm, with a number of acts performing throughout the day and afternoon.

Stereophonics and Johnny Marr are the main support acts, playing on the main stage before Pearl Jam.