Pearl Jam are set to be the latest act to headline the BST festival at Hyde Park.
The 90s rockers are following in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Adele.
Best-known for songs like Alive and Even Flow, Pearl Jam will be rocking out at Hyde Park on Friday (8 July) and Saturday (9 July).
If you are planning on going, here’s all you need to know:
When are Peal Jam playing Hyde Park?
Pearl Jam will be headling BST at Hyde Park on Friday 8 July and Saturday 9 July.
What time will Pearl Jam perform at Hyde Park?
The gates will open at 2pm on Friday and Saturday.
A number of support acts will perform throughout the afternoon and early evening.
RadioX report that the stage times for Pearl Jam are between 7.50pm and 10.20pm.
Who is supporting Pearl Jam on Friday?
On the first of the two dates, the main support acts will be Pixies and Cat Power.
Other acts playing throughout the afternoon and evening include:
- White Reaper
- The Murder Capital
- The Glorious Sons
- Simon Townshead
- La Luz
- Sick Joy
- October Drift
- Fatherson
- Life
- Dream Nails
- Daytime TV
Who is supporting Pearl Jam on Saturday?
On 9 July, the main support acts will be Stereophonics and Johnny Marr.
The following acts will also be performing throughout the afternoon and evening:
- Imelda May
- Temples
- The Last Internationale
- La Luz
- The Wild Things
- JJ Wilde
- Tigercub
- Whispering Sons
- Petrol Girls
- James & The Cold Gun
- Peaks!
- Connor Selby
What is the potential setlist for Pearl Jam?
The setlist for Pearl Jam’s shows at Hyde Park is not yet known.
However setlist.fm have put together a list of the band’s average setlist from shows so far in 2022:
- Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
- Corduroy
- Low Light
- Why Go
- Dance of the Clairvoyants
- Even Flow
- Quick Escape
- Given to Fly
- Superblood Wolfmoon
- Animal
- Never Destination
- Wishlist
- Daughter
- Do the Evolution
- Seven O’Clock
- Lukin
- Jeremy
- Porch
Encore
- Black
- State of Love and Trust
- Better Man
- Alive
- Yellow Led
However Pearl Jam may choose a totally different setlist for a festival like Hyde Park.
Can you bring your own food and drink?
On its website, BST Hyde Park warns that no food or drink is permitted to be brought into the event.
There is an exception for water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml, and baby food where not in glass containers.
Empty water bottles can also be brought in to be refilled at the free refill points across the festival area.
When is last entry?
Gates will open at 2pm on both 8 July and 9 July.
Last entry is at 8.30pm.
There is no re-admission to BST Hyde Park once you leave.