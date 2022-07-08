Pearl Jam are ready to bring a dose of the 90s to Hyde Park

Pearl Jam are set to be the latest act to headline the BST festival at Hyde Park.

The 90s rockers are following in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Adele.

Best-known for songs like Alive and Even Flow, Pearl Jam will be rocking out at Hyde Park on Friday (8 July) and Saturday (9 July).

If you are planning on going, here’s all you need to know:

When are Peal Jam playing Hyde Park?

Pearl Jam will be headling BST at Hyde Park on Friday 8 July and Saturday 9 July.

What time will Pearl Jam perform at Hyde Park?

The gates will open at 2pm on Friday and Saturday.

A number of support acts will perform throughout the afternoon and early evening.

RadioX report that the stage times for Pearl Jam are between 7.50pm and 10.20pm.

Who is supporting Pearl Jam on Friday?

On the first of the two dates, the main support acts will be Pixies and Cat Power.

Other acts playing throughout the afternoon and evening include:

White Reaper

The Murder Capital

The Glorious Sons

Simon Townshead

La Luz

Sick Joy

October Drift

Fatherson

Life

Dream Nails

Daytime TV

Who is supporting Pearl Jam on Saturday?

On 9 July, the main support acts will be Stereophonics and Johnny Marr.

The following acts will also be performing throughout the afternoon and evening:

Imelda May

Temples

The Last Internationale

La Luz

The Wild Things

JJ Wilde

Tigercub

Whispering Sons

Petrol Girls

James & The Cold Gun

Peaks!

Connor Selby

What is the potential setlist for Pearl Jam?

The setlist for Pearl Jam’s shows at Hyde Park is not yet known.

However setlist.fm have put together a list of the band’s average setlist from shows so far in 2022:

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Corduroy

Low Light

Why Go

Dance of the Clairvoyants

Even Flow

Quick Escape

Given to Fly

Superblood Wolfmoon

Animal

Never Destination

Wishlist

Daughter

Do the Evolution

Seven O’Clock

Lukin

Jeremy

Porch

Encore

Black

State of Love and Trust

Better Man

Alive

Yellow Led

However Pearl Jam may choose a totally different setlist for a festival like Hyde Park.

Can you bring your own food and drink?

On its website, BST Hyde Park warns that no food or drink is permitted to be brought into the event.

There is an exception for water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml, and baby food where not in glass containers.

Empty water bottles can also be brought in to be refilled at the free refill points across the festival area.

When is last entry?

Gates will open at 2pm on both 8 July and 9 July.

Last entry is at 8.30pm.