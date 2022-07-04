Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the band were back for a second night at BST Hyde Park

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performing during The Rolling Stones sixty years on concert at Anfield on June 09, 2022

The Rolling Stones returned to London’s Hyde Park on Sunday (3 July) for the second of two headline shows at the British Summertime festival, as they continue to celebrate an incredible six decades together.

Following Adele’s two-night stint at BST Hyde Park, on Sunday it was the turn of the veteran rockers, who featured in the first episode of a new BBC documentary called My Life as a Rolling Stone last night.

Their previous Hyde Park show was a special occasion, where the band paid tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, and made reference to playing their first ever concert “around the corner” 60 years ago.

Once again, the Stones played a bumper, 135 minute show, and this time featured a cover of Bob Dylan’s suitably titled ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, as well as a tour debut for ‘Angie’.

On their first Hyde Park date, the Rolling Stones performed a crowd-pleasing setlist featuring most of their biggest hits, including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and ‘Honky Tonk Woman’.

They also included lesser-known songs like ‘Slipping Away’ and ‘Miss You’.

Here’s the setlist from their first Hyde Park show on 25 June in full:

Street Fighting Man

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

Out of Time

She’s a Rainbow

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

Honky Tonk Women

Slipping Away (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Connection (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Gimme Shelter

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Encore:

Sympathy for the Devil

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

What was the setlist for 3 July?

Here’s what the Rolling Stones played in their second Hyde Park show:

Get Off of My Cloud

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

Out of Time

Angie

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Like a Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan cover)

You Got Me Rocking

Honky Tonk Women

You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Happy (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Gimme Shelter

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore:

Sympathy for the Devil

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Who was supporting The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park?

Taking to the stage before the Stones was Sam Fender. The North Shields singer-songwriter has taken the music industry by storm in the past couple of years, thanks to his rousing, Springsteen-esque folk-rock.

In the afternoon, Australian singer Courtney Barnett provided a grunge-laden soundtrack to proceedings, with songs from her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time.

Other acts to play BST Hyde Park included The Dinner Party, Feet, Clarence and the Modern Life and Ewan Mainwood.

What did critics say about The Rolling Stones live?

Writing for the Evening Standard in a five-star review, Hamish Macbain called the show a “joyous, euphoric carnival of rock‘n’roll majesty”, adding: “Many in the departing masses wondered aloud whether this would be the last time we would get to see the Rolling Stones. Unlikely, I would say. On this evidence, I wouldn’t be surprised if my grandchildren’s grandchildren get the chance too.”

In the Mirror , Andy Rudd wrote: “The band - with a collective age of 231 - put on an incredible performance that left many of the crowd dumbstruck by just how they can keep on doing it.”

In another five-star review for The Arts Desk , Tim Cumming wrote: “The Stones in the Park 2022 is not so much about the past, but about raw power, and the unleashing of it. Because the songs remain so present.”

What other tour dates are they playing?

The Rolling Stones’ SIXTY tour continues on the continent, with the following confirmed dates:

7 July: Johan Cruijff ArenA AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

11 July: King Baudouin Stadium BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

15 July: Ernst Happel Stadium - VIENNA, AUSTRIA

19 July: Groupama Stadium LYON, FRANCE

23 July: Hippodrome ParisLongchamp PARIS, FRANCE

27 July: Veltins-Arena GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

31 July: Friends Arena STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

3 August: Waldbühne BERLIN, GERMANY