BBC Two documentary My Life as a Rolling Stone features interviews with former band members including Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones are one of the most famous English rock bands, and formed in London in 1962.

Over six decades, the band cemented its place in world music history, releasing 30 studio albums.

New BBC Two documentary My Life as a Rolling Stone revisits the birth of the band and its rocky rock history.

The band are currently on a European tour to celebrate sixty years of their music.

The Rolling Stones

Who are The Rolling Stones?

The Rolling Stones are known for pioneering the gritty, hard rock sound which came to permeate the British music scene for decades.

The band’s first line-up consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts.

Brian Jones was the band’s first leader, but was pushed out in 1969 because his drug addiction had interfered with the musical process.

Richards and Jagger became the dominant creative forces behind the band prior to and following Jones’ departure.

Keith Richards

Throughout the band’s career, they sold over 240 million records worldwide and 66.5 million albums in the US, making them the 7th best-selling group in history.

The early singles and albums released from 1963 to 1967 were originally on Decca Records in the United Kingdom, and on their subsidiary label London Records in the United States.

Their biggest hits include Gimme Shelter, Paint it Black, Sympathy for the Devil, (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction', and Wild Horses.

Who are the band members?

Former band members include Brian Jones, Ian Stewart, Bill Wyman, Mick Taylor, and Charlie Watts who passed away in August 2021.

Jones died in 1969, less than a month after being dismissed from the band - he drowned in the swimming pool at his home.

Stewart co-founded the band, but was kicked out in 1963 because he didn’t fit the image, Wyman was with the band for over two decades, leaving in 1993 and returning for a guest appearance in 2012.

Taylor left the band in 1974 and has since worked with many other big artists including Bob Dylan and Carla Olson.

The current band members are Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

What is My Life as a Rolling Stone about?

The four-part series charts the history of The Rolling Stones, with each episode focusing on a different band member.

Episode one covers frontman Mick Jagger, the star of episode two is guitarist Keith Richards, episode four is Ronnie Wood, and episode four is Charlie Watts.

When is My Life as a Rolling Stone on TV?

The first episode in the doucmentary will air at 9pm on 2 July on BBC Two, with future episodes airing at the same time weekly.