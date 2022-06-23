This will mark the fourth divorce for the media tycoon who married Jerry Hall in 2016

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rupert Murdoch , media tycoon and owner of outlets like the Sun and the Times, is reportedly set to divorce actress Jerry Hall, whom he has been married to since 2016.

The divorce would mark Murdoch’s fourth, having previously been married to Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967, Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999 and Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Jerry Hall?

Hall is an American model and actress who was born in Texas on 2 July 1956. She began her modelling career in the 70s when she and her twin sister, Terry, were on holiday in France, sunbathing on a Saint Tropez beach when she met fashion agent Claude Haddad.

In a 1978 interview with Interview Magazine , Hall said: “I was on the beach suntanning and Claude Haddad, who’s now my agent in Paris, came up and said, “Do you want to be a model?” and gave me his phone number.”

15th May 1979: Texan model Jerry Hall leaving Heathrow Airport. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Hall moved to Paris and lived with singer Grace Jones and actress Jessica Lange, and went on to become one of the biggest models in the world. She appeared on magazine covers for the likes of Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Style.

As well as modelling, Hall has also acted in a number of projects as well, like Urban Cowboy (1980) and Batman (1989). She appeared as Miss Scarlett in the 1993 Cluedo TV series, and starred as herself in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

She made her professional stage debut as Cherie in Bus Stop in the Theatrefest summer stock in July 1988, a role which she would reprise for her London West End stage debut in 1990.

Hall stepped into the role of Mrs Robinson in the musical version of The Graduate on London’s West End in 2000.

Model and actress Jerry Hall plays the role of Mrs Robinson opposite Josh Cohen in the smash hit musical “The Graduate” in the London West End on 04 August 2000 (Photo by HUGO PHILPOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2004, Hall was awarded the Guinness World Record for making the most musical appearances in a single night - she performed six shows on the West End in one night, with The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Fame, Blood Brothers, Anything Goes and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

In 2012, Hall also appeared in the 10th season of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was paired up with professional dancer Anton du Beke, where she was unfortunately the second contestant to be eliminated.

Did she date Mick Jagger?

Hall married Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger on 21 November 1990 in Bali, Indonesia, in a Hindu wedding ceremony.

She met Jagger whilst she was engaged to Roxy’s lead singer Bryan Ferry.

In her book, Jerry Hall: My Life in Pictures, Hall wrote: “Bryan was flattered by Mick’s attention, but he could also see that Mick was smitten with me. It couldn’t have been nice for him.”

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger poses with his girlfriend, fashion model Jerry Hall, 13 August 1981 at their arrival from Paris at Heathrow airport (Photo by AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

She added that Jagger also began to turn up regularly at the house in London that she shared with Ferry.

“He’d be jumping around and joking, and Bryan would get very edgy. ... One time Mick started chasing me around the Ping-Pong table, trying to kiss me, and Bryan came in and chased him out,” she wrote.

Jagger aggressively wooed Hall with bouquets of flowers and constant attention and the two eventually began an affair, however there was one problem - Jagger admitted to Hall that he smoked heroin.

Hall wrote: “I told him I couldn’t see him if he took drugs.”

With that, Jagger managed to break the habit.

Mick Jagger and American model and actress Jerry Hall attend the Berkeley Square Ball, London, UK, 17th July 1984. (Photo by D. Jones/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Hall left Ferry in 1977 for Jagger, however, Jagger was still technically married to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias. She filed for divorce on the grounds of his adultery in 1978.

Following Hall and Jagger’s wedding in 1990, their marriage was later declared null and void by the High Court of England and Wales in 1999, stating that their union was not legal according to either Indonesian or English law.

Hall had brought proceedings about after 29 year old Brazilian underwear model Luciana Morad revealed that she was pregnant with Jagger’s child as a result of an affair between the two of them.

At the time, Hall and Jagger’s lawyers said that the two had reached a “mutually acceptable legal and financial settlement”.

Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall and son James stroll in the pit area of the Estoril racetrack on September 24, 1995 (Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

During their marriage, Hall and Jagger had four children together - Elizabeth Scarlett, born 1984, James Leroy, born 1985, Georgia May, born 1992, and Gabriel Luke, born 1997.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, Hall said: “I had a lot of fun with Mick, the music people were wonderful, we travelled the world, we did so many fun things, but he is who he is, you know.

“He’s a bit of a ladies’ lad, isn’t he?”

What has been said about their divorce?

The news of Murdoch’s and Hall’s divorce was first reported by the New York Times , which said that the information came from “two people with knowledge of the decision”.

According to the outlet, some people close to Murdoch were surprised to hear the news of the split.

Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, declined to comment on the article, and representatives for Hall could not be reached.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall seen leaving St Brides Church after their wedding on March 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Previously, Murdoch was said to have been devoting more time to Hall and, at the time of their marriage, he tweeted that he was “the luckiest AND happiest man in the world”. He added that he would no longer be posting on the platform.