Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ronnie Wood are interviewed for a new BBC Two documentary celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones

My Life as a Rolling Stone, a new four-part documentary celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones, will begin on BBC Two on Saturday 2 July.

Each episode of the series will focus on a different member of the band, drawing on extensive personal testimony and talking head insights from fans, experts, and other musicians to build a portrait of the iconic band.

Here’s everything you need to know about My Life as a Rolling Stone.

What is My Life as a Rolling Stone about?

The Rolling Stones. Keith Richards is sat on an armchair, looking over fondly at his bandmates Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood, each sat on a sofa together (Credit: BBC/Mercury Studios/Steven Klein)

It’s a documentary about The Rolling Stones, made up of extensive archive footage and personal interviews, hoping to paint a portrait of the band through a close examination of its members.

Each of the musicians – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood – will have an episode of the documentary devoted to them.

Charlie Watts, who passed away in August 2021, is represented in the documentary through archive interviews and testimony from his friends and family.

When were The Rolling Stones formed?

The Rolling Stones formed in London in 1962. They played their first show under that name on 12 July 1962, though the classic Rolling Stones lineup with Charlie Watts on drums didn’t play together until early 1963.

Who is featured in My Life as a Rolling Stone?

My Life as a Rolling Stone is primarily made up of interviews with band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Woods.

Other contributors, each of whom attempt to explain the enduring appeal of The Rolling Stones, include Tina Turner, Bernard Fowler, Chrissie Hynde, Jon Bon Jovi, Lars Ulrich, Joyce Smyth, Rod Stewart, Sheryl Crow, Slash, and P.P. Arnold.

They’re joined as well by Tommy Hilfiger, Andy Summers, Anna Sui, Brian Johnson, Chip Monck, Don Was, Glyn Johns, John Pasche, Lisa Fischer, and Lulu Kennedy-Cairns.

Who directed My Life as a Rolling Stone?

My Life as a Rolling Stone was directed by award-winning filmmakers Oliver Murray (Bill Wyman, The Quiet One) and Clare Tavernor (Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special).

Steve Condie – who previously worked on Thatcher: A Very British Revolution and Skinhead – serves as the executive producer here.

Is there a trailer for My Life as a Rolling Stone?

Not quite yet, but we’ll update this piece to include one as soon as it’s made available by the BBC.

When and how can I watch My Life as a Rolling Stone?

All four episodes of My Life as a Rolling Stone will be available on BBC iPlayer on Saturday 2 July.

The first episode, dedicated to Mick Jagger, will air on BBC Two on television on Saturday 2 July. A double bill of episodes focused on Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will air a week later, with the episode devoted to Charlie Watts airing towards the end of July.

How many episodes is My Life as a Rolling Stone?

My Life as a Rolling Stone is four episodes long, each dedicated to a different member of the band and running to about an hour in length.

What other programmes will be available on the BBC to mark The Rolling Stones’ anniversary?

A number of concerts and documentaries will be made available on BBC iPlayer to mark The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary. Amongst them are Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre (2015), The Rolling Stones - Totally Stripped (2016), Live Licked in NYC (2003), Crossfire Hurricane (2012), Some Girls: Live In Texas ‘78, and The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern Theatre (2002).

Rolling With the Stones, a radio documentary made with exclusive access to previously unheard interviews and performances, will be available on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds as well.

Why should I watch My Life as a Rolling Stone?