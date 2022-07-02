Adele brought her biggest tracks to Hyde Park in her first UK show in five years

Adele put on a show-stopping performance at BST Hyde Park.

The pop superstar was joined by Gabrielle and Kacey Musgraves at the festival in London on Friday (1 July).

It is the latest in the series BST Hyde Park concerts, which has seen the likes of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Eagles also perform.

Adele will be returning to Hyde Park for a second show tonight (2 July).

Here is what to expect if you are attending the concert:

What was Adele’s setlist at BST Hyde Park?

The superstar played songs from across her career, including all of her biggest hits.

The full setlist was as follows:

Hello

I Drink WIne

I’ll Be Waiting

Rumour Has It

Water Under the Bridge

One and Only

Skyfall

Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Easy on Me

All I Ask

Make You Feel My Love

Someone Like You

Oh My God

Set Fire to the Rain

Hold On

Rolling in the Deep

When We Were Young

Love is a Game

If you are attending Adele’s second night headling BST Hyde Park you can probably expect a very similar set list.

How long did Adele’s set last?

Adele was due to take the stage at 8.20pm and scheduled to end at 10.20pm, meaning fans were treated to nearly two hours of music.

The singer’s performance at Hyde Park tonight (2 July) is also due to run for the same length of time.

Who is supporting Adele at BST Hyde Park?

It will be an all-female line up once again at Hyde Park today.

Gabrielle and Kacey Musgraves are the two high profile opening acts.

Nilüfer Yanya, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Tiana Majorg, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene, are also scheduled to perform throughout the afternoon and evening.

In a post on Instagram, Adele wrote: “The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!!

“An all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favorite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies .”

Kacey Musgraves is due to perform at 4.30pm and Gabrielle is due on stage at 6.20pm.

Gates at BST Hyde Park will open at 2pm.

What have the critics said about Adele’s performance?

The first night of Adele at BST Hyde Park has gone down an absolute storm with the critics.

The Telegraph gave it 5 stars writing: “She’s back, and in full flight like this Adele is a truly formidable talent.”

The Guardian’s reviewer also gave the performance 5 stars.

Writing: “She may come wreathed in the glamour of Hollywood, but her patter is homegrown – and her vocal artistry has few peers.”

The Times gave the concert 4 stars, saying the fans “felt the love”.