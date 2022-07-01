Supporting acts for Adele at BST Hyde Park have been confirmed

Adele and friends will be bringing the summertime to Hyde Park this weekend.

The pop superstar is due to headline BST Hyde Park in London today (1 July) and tomorrow (2 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Adele will not be alone, with many other fantastic acts set to perform throughout the afternoon and evening.

They include Gabrielle and country star Kacey Musgraves.

Adele Photo by Tolga Akmen

Gates for BST open at 2pm.

Here are the other acts and timings:

What time is Gabrielle performing?

‘Dreams’ singer-songwriter Gabrielle will be the last warm-up act before Adele takes the stage.

She is scheduled to start at 6.20pm on the Great Oak stage.

What songs is Gabrielle known for?

Her debut came in 1993 with ‘Dreams’, which topped the UK charts that same year.

She is also known for ‘Out of Reach’ which was famously used in the Bridget Jones’s Diary sountrack.

Gabrielle also hit number one in the UK charts in 2000 with ‘Rise’.

When will Kacey Musgraves perform?

Country star Kacey Musgraves will be performing on the Great Oak stage as one of the support acts.

She is due to take to the stage at 4.30pm in the slot before Gabrielle.

What songs is Kacey Musgraves known for?

The American singer is known for tracks like ‘Rainbow’, ‘Butterflies’ and ‘Slow Burn’ from her 2018 album Golden Hour.

She also provided the song ‘All is Found’ for the Frozen 2 soundtrack in 2019.

Who else is on the Great Oak Stage?

The following acts will be peforming before Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle and Adele:

2.15pm - Tiana Major9

3.15pm - Mahalia

There are two other stages at the festival.

Who is performing on the Rainbow Stage?

Acts will be taking to this stage throughout the afternoon and early evening.

2.45pm - Chrissi

4pm - Nilüfer Yanya

5.30pm - Self Esteem

Who is performing on the Birdcage Stage?

The third stage at BST will be the Birdcage Stage and there will be acts performing on both days.

2.45pm - Tamzene

4pm - Ruti

5.30pm - Bonnie Kemplay

What time will the concert finish?

Adele is expected to finish around 10.20pm on both nights, according to the schedule.

She is the last act to perform, so when her set comes to an end that will be when the concert finishes.

The nearest Tube stations to Hyde Park include Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge and Green Park.

For those catching the Tube and Overground the closest stations include Paddington (on the new Elizabeth Line) as well as Victoria.

Is Adele the final artist scheduled for BST?

The Rolling Stones are due to headline BST this weekend as well, performing on Sunday (3 July). The veteran rockers also played the festival last Saturday.

Next weekend (8 July - 10 July) will be the last for BST 2022.

Headline acts will include Pearl Jam on 8 July and 9 July.

The final headliner will be Duran Duran on 10 July.