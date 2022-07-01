Adele said she “can’t wait” to share the stage with her all female support acts

Multi-award winning singer songwriter Adele is returning to her hometown of London to perform two special gigs this weekend.

Adele, who has won 15 Grammy Awards and 12 Brit Awards , is the headliner at the second weekend of British Summer Time Festival, also known as the BST Hyde Park music festival .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when is Adele performing, who are the all female acts who will be supporting her and is it possible to still get tickets to the shows?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Adele will be performing at BST Hyde Park 2022.

When will Adele be performing at BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele will be performing at BST Hyde Park on Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July 2022.

What is the start time of Adele’s set at BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele will start her performance on the Great Oak Stage on both Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July at 8.20pm.

How long will Adele’s set last at BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele’s set is reportedly expected to last for at least two hours, which means fans can expect to hear her singing until at least 10.20pm.

Who is supporting Adele at BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele revealed on her official Instagram page that she will be supported by a special lineup of female artists that will be performing prior to her show.

They are:

Gabrielle

Kacey Musgraves

Mahalia

Self Esteem

Nilüfer Yanya

Tiana Major9

Chrissi

Bonnie Kemplay

Ruti

Tamzene

Writing a post about the line-up last week she wrote “The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!!

“An all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favourite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”

What is Adele’s setlist for BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele has not revealed her setlist for BST Hyde Park so fans will have to wait until she comes on stage on 1 July to find out what music she will perform.

Fans are very likely, however, to hear some of her most iconic tracks from the albums 30 as well as 25, 21 and 19 such as Hello, Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep and Chasing Pavements.

Is it possible to still get tickets for Adele’s setlist at BST Hyde Park 2022?

Unfortunately, no, it’s not possible to still get tickets to see Adele at BST Festival as all of the tickets are now sold out.

What is the British Summer Time Festival?

The British Summer Time Festival is now in its ninth year.

It started back in 2013, and has been held every year in June and July ever since.

It takes place across three weekends and offers a festival experience like no other, giving music fans nine days of live music featuring legendary headliners and support from today’s rising stars.

There’s also great food and drink and hospitality available.

In between all of the three weekends there’s also a free midweek programme called Open House which offers attendees free activities and entertainment.

The festival is spread across three main weekends, with the event beginning on Friday 24 June this year and running until Sunday 10 July.

The full dates are Friday 24 June, Saturday 25 June and Sunday 26 June, followed by Friday 1 July, Saturday 2 June and Sunday 3 June.