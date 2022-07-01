Adele is set to headline at BST Hyde Park on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July

Adele, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, was born in the Tottenham district of London, in 1988.

In 1997, Adele and her mother moved to Brighton on the south coast of England. Two years later, the two moved back to London - first to Brixton and then to the neighbouring district of West Norwood in south London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon and graduated in May 2006.

Currently, the singer owns a number of properties, including three homes in Beverley Hills and a mansion in Kensington, London.

Adele celebrates with the British Album of the Year award for her album “21” at the BRIT Awards 2012 in London (Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

In a Vogue interview, she said that it was her son, Angelo, who partly inspired the move to LA.

She said: “Most of my life is in a car or inside a building.

“I wanted fresh air and somewhere I could see the sky. Also, once I had Angelo, in England if you haven’t got a plan with a young child and it’s raining, you’re f**ked.

“And the kind of house I have in LA I could never afford in England. Ever.”

She described her three-house spread in LA and “very much a British cottage” in terms of her decorating decisions.

When did she get divorced?

Adele first began dating her future husband, charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, in mid-2011. She later gave birth to their son Angelo on 19 October 2012.

The pair married in 2018, a fact that was clarified by Adele in her recent interview with British Vogue after confusion was caused when she and Konecki were seen wearing matching rings on their ring fingers in early 2017.

Adele also referred to Konecki as her husband in 2017 when she accepted the Album of the Year award at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, and that same year told the audience at a concert in Brisbane, Australia that she was married.

Adele said: “The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong.

“We got married when I was 30… and then I left.”

The singer and Konecki separated in April of 2019, and divorce papers were filed in September that year.

They announced their separation by saying that they were “committed to raising their son together lovingly”.

After the divorce was finalised, court papers revealed that they would be sharing custody of their son. The papers also showed that neither Adele nor Konecki would be paying spousal support.

The singer is currently in a relationship with American sports agent Rich Paul, the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Adele looks on next to Rich Paul during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Speaking to Vogue, Adele said that she had dated others before getting together with Paul, but the other men had “hated it”.

She said: “They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me. Whereas [Paul] is not frazzled by it at all.

“It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.

“He’s great. He’s so f**king funny. He’s so smart, you know.”

Why did she get divorced?

Adele opened up about her divorce in her Vogue interview, saying that “it just wasn’t right” for her any more.

She said: “I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew.

“I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.

“But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

Adele, Simon Konecki and singer The Weeknd at the 58th GRAMMY Awards (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Adele released two interviews concurrently, one with British Vogue and another with the US edition of the magazine.

In the US interview, she added: “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy.

“Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved.

“It’s really important to me.

“I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”

What has she said about her weight loss?

Adele found herself making headlines following her weight loss, however she recently revealed that it was caused by anxiety.

She said: “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better.

“It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone.

“I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

She says that the reason people were so shocked about her transformation was because it had all happened behind closed doors.

“People are shocked because I didn’t share my “journey”. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand,” she said.