Candidates putting themselves forward to be the next Prime Minister include Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker and Ben Wallace

The Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson officially announced his resignation outside of Downing Street today (7 July).

Johnson, who has stepped down as the Conservative Party Leader in the wake of the Chris Pincher scandal, will still remain PM until a replacement is secured.

The Conservative leadership race is already underway, with speculation about who could be the next PM growing.

Here’s everything you need to know about who could replace Boris Johnson.

Sajid Javid

The former Health Secretary finished fourth in the Conservative leadership race in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

Sajid Javid has been an MP for Bromsgrove since 2010.

The former Health Secretary resigned from his role on 5 July in response to the PM’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

He has been rumoured to replace Johnson ever since.

Javid is no stranger to the Conservative leadership race, having finished in fourth place in his bid to replace Theresea May in 2019.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak resigned as Chancellor on 5 July along with Sajid Javid (Pic: Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has been an MP for Richmond (Yorks) since 2014.

He resigned from his position as Chancellor along with Javid on 5 July, citing “concerns about leadership.”

Sunak is responsible for rolling the furlough scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has faced criticism about his response to the soaring cost of living crisis and news that his wife had a non-dom tax status.

Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was a firm supporter of Boris Johnson (Pic: Getty Images)

Liz Truss has been an MP for South West Norfolk since 2010.

The Foreign Secretary was a firm believer in Johnson, stating that she was “100% behind the PM.”

Truss cut short her attendance at the G20 meeting to return to London, following the PM’s resignation.

She has made some memorable blunders during her time as Foreign Secretary, with her confusing the Baltic and Black Sea and confusing the Greek Foreign Secretary with a singer, a few of the most memorable.

Nadhim Zahawi

Former Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, leaves at Downing Street after being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer (Pic: Getty Images)

Nadhim Zahawi has been an MP for Stratford Upon Avon since 2010.

The newly appointed Chancellor was previously the Vaccines Minister during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Education Secretary.

Zahawi was born in Iraq in 1967, with his family moving to the UK after Saddam Hussein came to power.

He made his fortune by founding YouGov, the online polling platform.

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt lost out to Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative leadership race (Pic: Getty Images)

Jeremy Hunt has been an MP for South West Surrey since 2005.

He joined the government in 2010 as Culture Secretary and went on to have roles in the cabinet including Health Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

A remain voter, Hunt was defeated in the last leadership contest against Boris Johnson in 2019

Suella Braverman

Attorney General Suella Braverman already put herself in for the running before Boris Johnson had resigned (Pic: Getty Images)

Suella Braverman has been an MP for Fareham since 2015.

She has served as the Attorney General for England and Wales since 2020.

Even before the PM confirmed he was leaving, she had already shared her interest to run.

A staunch Brexit supporter, Braverman paved the way for cabinet ministers to access maternity leave, after being the first to do so during her tenure.

Penny Mordaunt

Mordaunt has been an MP for Portsmouth North since 2010 (Pic: Getty Images)

Penny Mordaunt has been an MP for Portsmouth North since 2010.

The former Defence Minister was fired by Johnson, but now is in the running to replace him.

A firm believer in Brexit, she was heavily involved in the Vote Leave campaign.

The former magicians assistant has also taken part in Tom Daley’s Channel 4 reality TV show, Splash.

Michael Gove

Michael Gove has taken part in two Conservative party leadership races, finishing third each time (Pic: Getty Images)

Michael Gove has been an MP for Surrey Heath since 2005.

He has served in a number of cabinet positions under Conservative prime ministers.

His most recent role was as the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Gove has previously put himself forward for a leadership role finishing in third place in both the 2016 and 2019 race.

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace is the current Secretary of Defence (Pic: Getty Images)

Ben Wallace has been an MP for Wyre and Preston North since 2005.

The Defence Secretary served as a Captain in the Scots Guards and is rumoured to hold the record for the most expensive bar bill left in the officer’s mess.

He has served in Northern Ireland, Germany, Belize and Cyprus and was also involved in helping to repatriate Princess Diana after she died in Paris.

Steve Baker

Steve Baker has entered the Conservative leadership race (Pic: Getty Images)

Steve Baker has been an MP for High Wycombe since 2010.