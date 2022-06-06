The trade minister with Cabinet experience was a key figure in the Leave campaign in 2016 and is viewed as an outside bet to be the next Prime Minister

Mr Johnson will face a vote of confidence by Tory MPs on Monday evening after the threshold for a confidence vote was reached.

The PM was informed on Sunday that he would face the vote after Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, confirmed he had received the 54 letters from Conservative MPs needed to trigger the ballot.

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

viewed as an outside candidate for taking over as Prime Minister (Photo: Getty Images)

Who is Penny Mordaunt?

Penny Mourdant is a Conservative politician who has served as the MP for Portsmouth North since 2010.

She currently serves in the Home Office as the Postmaster General, a ministerial position, and previously served in PM Theresa May’s Cabinet as International Development Secretary from 2017 to 2019, and Defence Secretary in 2019.

Ms Mordaunt was raised with her twin brother and younger brother by their former paratrooper father and their mother in Torquay, Devon.

She attended Oaklands Roman Catholic School Academy in Waterlooville, before taking a gap year to volunteer in orphanages in Romania. It is this experience that encouraged her to enter politics.

The minister read Philosophy at the University of Reading, graduating in 1995, and was the first member of her family to attend university.

Following her graduation, she served as Head of Youth for the Conservative Party under John Major, before working for two years as Head of Broadcasting for party leader William Hague.

She first stood as an MP in the 2005 general election, losing out to a Labour candidate. However, she stood again in 2010 and won with a 7,289 (8.6 per cent) vote majority.

Ms Mordaunt was also a key figure in the Leave campaign in 2016 and throughout the Brexit negotiations she was the UK alternate co-chair of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee.

Ms Mordaunt is also well known for her appearance on reality TV show Splash!, which saw her compete in a diving competition against celebrities including Gemma Collins from The Only Way Is Essex in 2014, and was widely ridiculed for it.

Penny Mordaunt appeared on the ITV reality show Splash! in 2014 (Photo: ITV)

Could she replace Boris Johnson as PM?

Ms Mordaunt is viewed as an outside candidate for taking over as Prime Minister, but she is tipped to attract support.

The Portsmouth North MP’s recent work has included leading efforts to secure economic pacts with American states and she is considered a strong speaker and on top of her brief in her Commons appearances.

The trade minister said she regretted not running for PM last time, but is not the fourth favourite with the bookmakers.

A Tory insider told iNews that Ms Mordaunt had maintained a high profile with her policy work, which includes paving the way for trade deals with individual US states and acting as a go-between between the government and MPs during the Covid pandemic.

The source said: “She is denied any profile, partly because of No 10. “She hasn’t really done any interviews, she doesn’t really get any announcements.

“She’s done some really good stuff in government but it doesn’t really get any airtime.

“Yet despite that, she has massive traction in the party at the parliamentary and grassroots level.”

Some Tories also said that Ms Mordaunt could help to unite the party.

An insider told the i: “She can unite the party, she is a Brexiteer but she’s also passionate and modern.