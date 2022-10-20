Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after 44 chaotic days in office.

She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure. Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street on Thursday, Truss said she had told the King she was resigning and there will now be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

It comes after she met the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady in Downing Street. Truss acknowledged a “difficult day” in her premiership amid chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday and Tory MPs in open revolt.

Sir Graham said he expected the new leader to be in place by Friday 28 October and Tory members will be involved in choosing a new party leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to run in the leadership race and believes it is a matter of “national interest”, The Times reports.