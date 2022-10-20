LivePolitics live: Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister as Boris Johnson expected to run in leadership contest
Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office
Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after 44 chaotic days in office.
She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure. Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street on Thursday, Truss said she had told the King she was resigning and there will now be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.
It comes after she met the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady in Downing Street. Truss acknowledged a “difficult day” in her premiership amid chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday and Tory MPs in open revolt.
Most Popular
Sir Graham said he expected the new leader to be in place by Friday 28 October and Tory members will be involved in choosing a new party leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to run in the leadership race and believes it is a matter of “national interest”, The Times reports.
Follow our politics live blog for all the latest news and analysis from the NationalWorld team.
Politics live: Truss resigns as PM as Boris Johnson expected to run
Boris return is ‘wishful thinking'
However not all Tory MPs are backing Boris. Justin Tomlinson said it was “wishful thinking” to imagine that he could return as prime minister.
The Tory MP, who described himself as someone who had strongly supported the former prime minister in the past, told Sky News: “I just think it’s too soon. I was there supporting him to the very end but he did lose the confidence of the majority of our colleagues.
“I thought that was wrong. But you have to respect that.
“I don’t think a sufficient enough time has probably passed for the party to then unite behind him and for me this now is about us, frankly, being grown up, being pragmatic and putting the country first.”
Tory minister: ‘time for a comeback by Boris’
Government minister Sir James Duddridge has said it is time for a comeback by Boris Johnson after Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister.
Tweeting with the hashtag #bringbackboris, he said: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing.”
Sir James had served as a parliamentary private secretary to Mr Johnson when he was in No 10.
Boris Johnson expected to run for PM
Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the contest to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister, The Times reports.
The former PM, who left office six weeks ago, is understood to believe he can turn the Tory Party around and believes it is a matter of “national interest”.
Several Tory MPs are already suggesting he should replace Truss, who resigned this afternoon after just 44 days in office.
Truss said her successor would be chosen “by Friday next week”, with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, confirming that Tory members will be involved in choosing a new party leader.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, and former minister Michael Gove have already ruled themselves out.
Pound spikes following Truss resignation
After week of economic turmoil, the resignation of Liz Truss appears to have given the pound a boost.
The currency increased against the US Dollar slightly to 1.13 ahead of the short-lived Prime Minister’s resignation statement.
Around half an hour after the statement, it hit a peak of 1.126 dollars, before falling back slightly.
William Marsters, Senior UK Sales Trader at investment company Saxo, said: “Liz Truss stepping down signals an end of a catastrophic few weeks with the economy being beaten down by the now former PM’s ‘growth plan’.
“Though many will be glad to see the back of Trussenomics, the announcement of a Tory leadership contest next week leads to more uncertainty on who could be next in No.10.
“Sterling’s game of snakes and ladders is far from over, yet it’s unlikely GBP will show many signs of long-term recovery. The economy is likely to continue to suffer at the hands of rising inflation, which has led to crippling everyday costs affecting households and businesses up and down the UK, reiterated by yesterday’s stubbornly high CPI announcement.”
Wales’ First Minister: ‘this has been a complete failure of government'
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has branded Liz Truss’s resignation as Prime Minister “a complete and utter failure of government”, adding that everyone in the country is now having to “pay the price”.
Drakeford joined Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in calling for a general election.
He said: “The complete lack of leadership is preventing decisions and actions from being taken to deal with the many challenges we are facing and help people over what is going to be a very difficult winter.
“Unfortunately, the deep and intractable divisions within the government means that any successor put forward will face the same set of challenges. A general election is now the only way to end this paralysis.”
Top candidates to replace Truss
Rishi Sunak (13/8) stands the best chance of being the next Prime Minister after Liz Truss, according to Oddschecker, which collates the odds given by the biggest betting sites.
Penny Mordaunt (9/2) is currently the second favourite and Ben Wallace (9/1) - another of the leadership hopefuls from this summer’s race - rounds out the top three.
Chancellor Jemery Hunt and former Cabinet minister Michael Gove will not stand for the Tory leadership, allies have said.
Sir Graham: Tory members will help choose new leader
Sir Graham Brady, 1922 Committee chairman, said he expects Tory members to be involved in choosing a new party leader. The new Prime Minister is expected to be in place before the fiscal statement on 31 October.
Asked if the party faithful will be included in the process, Sir Graham told reporters: “Well, that is the expectation. So the reason I’ve spoken to the party chairman and I discussed the parameters of a process is to look at how we can make the whole thing happen, including the party being consulted, by Friday next week.”
He added: “I think we’re deeply conscious of the imperative in the national interest of resolving this clearly and quickly.”
New PM will be in place by 28 October
The new Prime Minister will be in place before the fiscal statement on 31 October, Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, has confirmed.
Sir Graham Brady said he expected the new leader to be in place by Friday 28 October.
He told reporters: “I have spoken to the party chairman Jake Berry and he has confirmed that it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October. So we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on the 31st.”
Lib Dem leader calls for general election
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has also backed growing calls for a general election following the Prime Minister’s resignation.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “We don’t need another Conservative Prime Minister lurching from crisis to crisis. We need a General Election now and the Conservatives out of power.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also called for an immediate general election in the wake of Truss’s resignation, stating: “The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern.”
Shadow attorney general: ‘we should have a general election'
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has said a general election should be called to “let the people choose” who will lead the country after Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister.
Thornberry said: “We should have a general election – it is the only thing that we should have. They can’t patch this up, they have caused a crisis. This crisis was made in Downing Street, working people are paying the price and we need a government that people can trust.
“The only way we’re going to get any order or sense is to have a Labour government. We should have a general election, let the people choose.”