Following Boris Johnson’s dramatic resignation, potential Tory candidates are determining if they have the backing to launch leadership campaigns.

With no clear frontrunner, around a dozen possible candidates, including backbenchers and ministers, are reported to be considering a run.

But who is the current odds on favourite to become the next PM?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who has entered the race?

Tom Tugendhat, head of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, is the first candidate to officially enter the race, announcing that he is putting together a “broad coalition" giving a "clean start."

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister.”

Though Tugendhat is the only name officially in the race at the moment, there are still plenty of figures who could conceivably become the next PM were they too to enter the leadership contest.

Elsewhere Ben Wallace, the secretary of defence, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who returned early from an international conference in Indonesia following Johnson’s resignation, are both said to have a sizable following with the Conservative Party.

Other ministers considering a run include Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Attorney General Suella Braverman and the Cabinet Office Minister Penny Mordaunt.

The latest odds

Here are the best odds for each potential candidate at the time of writing, according to Oddschecker :

Ben Wallace - 7/2

Rishi Sunak - 27/5

Penny Mordaunt - 33/5

Tom Tugendhat - 44/5

Andrea Jenkins - 44/5

Sajid Javid - 23/2

Liz Truss - 25/2

Jeremy Hunt - 25/2

Nadhim Zahawi - 15/1

Steve Baker - 29/1

Dominic Raab - 33/1

How will the next Prime Minister be decided?

James Cleverly, the recently appointed secretary of education, promised on Friday (8 July) that a new Conservative leader will be chosen "professionally but promptly."

Members of the Conservative Party and Conservative MPs both have significant influence in choosing the new leader.

Through a vote process, Tory MPs will narrow the field of candidates down to just two, after which party members will choose which of the two they favour.

A leader who resigns is typically not qualified to run in any upcoming leadership elections, according to the regulations, so it is improbable that Johnson would stand to be leader again.

Following the turbulent events in Westminster, some MPs worry that if Johnson stays in No 10 while the leadership race, which may last for weeks or perhaps months, plays out, there will be "chaos" this summer.

Calls for Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to be appointed as caretaker premier until a permanent replacement is in place have been supported by former Prime Minister, Sir John Major.

As an alternative, he proposed shortening the leadership election process and having Tory MPs choose a new interim leader who would assume office while party members across the nation are invited to endorse their choice.

At a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (7 July), Johnson made an effort to reassure ministers that he would not try to enact any new policies in his remaining term in power, and would leave any significant tax and spending decisions to the future Prime Minister.

However, many in the party remain wary of his motives after he made known his fury at the way he had been driven out by an unprecedented number of ministerial resignations.