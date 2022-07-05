The prime minister is clinging on to power following the resignation of two of his most senior cabinet members, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have both resigned from their roles in the cabinet, in a devastating blow to Boris Johnson’s leadership.

They have been joined by others including Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland secretary, and Tory vice chair Bim Afolami, who resigned live on TV.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s resigned, who’s staying, and who hasn’t played their hand yet...

Boris Johnson leads a cabinet meeting on 5 July (Getty Images)

Those who have resigned so far:

Rishi Sunak , Chancellor of the Exchequer

, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid , Health Secretary

, Health Secretary Saqib Bhatti , resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the health secretary

, resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the health secretary Bim Afolami , resigned as Tory vice chair

, resigned as Tory vice chair Jonathan Gullis , resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland secretary

, resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland secretary Andrew Murrison , resigned as trade envoy to Morocco

, resigned as trade envoy to Morocco Nicola Richards , resigned as parliamentary private secretary for the Department for Transport

, resigned as parliamentary private secretary for the Department for Transport Virginia Crosbie , resigned as parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

, resigned as parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office Alex Chalk , resigned as Solicitor General

, resigned as Solicitor General Theo Clarke, resigned as trade envoy to Kenya

Those who say they’re staying:

Nadine Dorries , Culture Secretary, who said: “I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 100 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right.”

, Culture Secretary, who said: “I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 100 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right.” Jacob Rees-Mogg , Brexit opportunities minister, who said that it was “business as usual, he has got a job to do”.

, Brexit opportunities minister, who said that it was “business as usual, he has got a job to do”. Michael Gove , Housing Secretary

, Housing Secretary Priti Patel , Home Secretary

, Home Secretary Ben Wallace , Defence Secretary

, Defence Secretary Liz Truss , Foreign Secretary

, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab , Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. A spokesperson said Mr Raab is "loyal to the prime minister".

, Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. A spokesperson said Mr Raab is "loyal to the prime minister". Alister Jack , Scotland Secretary, who said: “I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.”

, Scotland Secretary, who said: “I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.” Kwasi Kwarteng , Business Secretary

, Business Secretary Therese Coffey , Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions

, Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions Grant Shapps , Transport Secretary

, Transport Secretary Baroness Evans , Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords

, Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords Simon Hart , Wales Secretary

, Wales Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan , International Trade Secretary

, International Trade Secretary Suella Braverman , Attorney General

, Attorney General Conor Burns, Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office

Those who have been given new jobs:

Nadhim Zahawi , the former education secretary has been appointed chancellor, replacing Mr Sunak

, the former education secretary has been appointed chancellor, replacing Mr Sunak Steve Barclay , chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office, has been promoted to health secretary, replacing Mr Javid

, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office, has been promoted to health secretary, replacing Mr Javid Michelle Donelan, education minister, replaces Mr Zahawi as education secretary

Those who have yet to say where they stand: