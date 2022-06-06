Boris Johnson will face a challenge of his leadership when a vote of no confidence takes place later today

Boris Johnson’s time as UK prime minister is under the microscope once more as he prepares to face a vote of no confidence.

The challenge to his leadership has emerged in the wake of the Sue Gray report into a series of private Downing Street parties at the height of Covid lockdown.

An inquiry led by civil servant Sue Gray looked into claims of Christmas parties at No.10 in December 2020, following revelations published in the press in the run up to Christmas 2021.

Mr Johnson’s tenure as prime minister has been questioned as a result and pressure has only intensified following the publication of Ms Gray’s report. Here are the top five Tories tipped to succeed Mr Johnson when the time comes…

Who could be the next prime minister?

If Boris Johnson does step down then there is no shortage of people in the running for the top job, including Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Mr Sunak, currently the chancellor of the exchequer, has won many admirers from inside the Conservative party with how he has handled the pandemic spending.

Covid support schemes such as furlough and cuts to business rates during uncertain financial times for many have also increased Mr Sunak’s stock among some quarters of the public.

Though an increase in national insurance payments, cuts in the universal credit and the current cost of living crisis brought on by a hike in energy bills have left Mr Sunak open to criticism.

It’s not uncommon for ministers to make the step from chancellor to prime minister.

Mr Sunak was the clear favourite among online bookies to replace Mr Johnson when the time comes, but he too has been fined by police for a breach of Covid lockdown rules.

Ms Truss has held various positions under three Tory prime ministers - David Cameron, Theresa May and Mr Johnson - and is the UK’s chief negotiator with the European Union.

Among the other names being touted as possible successors, Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab, have all been mentioned, though Mr Sunak appears to have the edge.

When is the next general election?

The names in the frame to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader will have to take over before the next general election to become prime minister in this term.

After a spate of general elections, leading up to Mr Johnson’s victory in the winter of 2019, the next time UK voters will be asked to go to the polling booth is May 2024.

This is agreed under the Fixed Term Parliament Act though there is the chance of a snap election to be called if the sitting government decides to do so.

A lot of that will depend on the strength of feeling within the Tory party as well as how they are being perceived in the polls, and if it would be favourable to do so.

If Mr Johnson holds on to power before the next general election then there is the possibility he and the Conservative party may lose out to a rival party, or parties.

Labour have traditionally been known as the Tory’s greatest rival, with Sir Keir Starmer currently leading the party, who is also being questioned by police over potentially breaching lockdown rules. Mr Starmer has said he will resign if he is found to have broken the law.

Next UK prime minister odds

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among the frontrunners to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister should he decide to resign. Here are the latest from oddschecker: