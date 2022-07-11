The new Prime Minister will be decided upon after a series of votes - here’s a timeline of when we’ll know the results

The race for the next leader of the Conservative Party is underway after Boris Johnson announced his resignation on 7 July.

Eleven MPs have declared their campaigns to be the next Prime Minister, and the successful candidate will be decided upon by both Conservative MPs and Conservative party members.

Mr Johnson has said he will remain Prime Minister while his replacement is chosen.

Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister on 7 July

So when will the UK have a new Prime Minister, and how exactly does the selection process work? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the new Prime Minister be decided upon?

The UK is set to have a new Prime Minister by 5 September.

This will happen after a series of votes take place over the next two weeks, in which the candidates will be whittled down to the final two.

The Conservative Party headquarters in London will announce the winner on 5 September, and the new Prime Minister will appear in the House of Commons for their first PMQs battle with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer two days later.

How does the election process work?

The new leader of the Conservative Party will be chosen first by Conservative MPs and then by party members.

As the Tories have a majority in the House of Commons, the new leader will also become the next Prime Minister.

Here’s how the selection process works

Here are the steps:

12 July - Nominations must be submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, by 6pm on this day. Any candidate who does not receive 5% of the votes - or, in other words, the backing of 20 MPs (18 MPs, a proposer and a seconder) - will be eliminated.

13 July - The first round of voting will take place between 1:30pm and 3:30pm with a result announced in the early evening. MPs with the support of less than 10% of the parliamentary party will have to drop out - 10% of the parliamentary seats equates to 36 MPs.

14 July - The second round of voting takes place. The last placed candidate will drop out.

17 July - There will be a televised debate between the remaining leadership contenders.

18 July - The potential future prime ministers will be questioned by the 1922 Committee, a group of senior Tory MPs, and the anti-woke Common Sense Group.

19 July - There will be a third round of votes, with either one or two ballots depending on the number of candidates remaining.

20 July - This is scheduled to be the final day of voting, where only two candidates will remain.

July/August - Throughout the rest of July and into August, the remaining contenders will attend a series of debates, interviews and events where they will be grilled on their leadership campaigns.