With the Commonwealth Games starting in Birmingham this weekend, here are stars from around the world to look out for.

The multi-sport event will begin in Birmingham with the opening ceremony on Thursday 28 July 2022. The Commonwealth Games takes place every four years and is being hosted in England for the third time in its history.

Adam Peaty will be one of the standout stars for Team England after Dina Asher-Smith was forced to pull out with an injury.

Coming second to Australia in the last Commonwealth Games back in 2018, Team England will be keen to excel even more and come top of the medal table.

However, there are 72 teams that will compete in the Games this year across all 19 different sports, all aiming for gold.

Three new sports have been added to the programme this year, which include a Women’s T20 cricket tournament and wheelchair basketball and athletes from all across the world will hope to win the inaugural medals when the competition proper kicks off tomorrow, Friday 29 July 2022.

With nations and territories such as the Cayman Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Soloman Islands all competing, here are some of the top stars from the smaller Commonwealth nations to watch out for.

1. Elia Canakaivata - Fiji Canakaivata is a Fijian Rugby sevens player. He made his first Wolrd Sevens debut in Dubai in November 2021 and scored his first try in April 2022

2. Milan Trajkovic - Cyprus Trajkovic is a Serbian-born Cypriot hurdler. The 30-year-old has two gold medals at the Games of the Small States of Europe and has a gold medal from the 2019 European Indoor Championships in the 60m hurdles.

3. Muzala Samukonga - Zimbabwe Samukonga is a 19-year-old Zambian sprinter who already has the 2022 African Championship gold medal under his belt for the 400m.

4. Hayley Matthews - Barbados Captain of the West Indian cricket team, Matthews will lead Barbados in the inaugural T20 cricket tournament this year. Matthews was recently named on the Most Valuable Team of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup