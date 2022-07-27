Britian’s fastest ever woman Dina Asher-Smith has had to pull out of upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Dina Asher-Smith, Britian’s fastest ever recorded women has had to pull out of the Commonwealth Games which starts this weekend (Thursday 28 July 2022) in Birmingham.

Asher-Smith withdrew from Team England with a hamstring injury which was sustained at the recent World Championships in Eugene, United States.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old was competing in the women’s 4x100m relay final when her injury took place and despite hoping her injury would have healed in time for the Commonwealth Games, it appears as if the sprinter has lost the race in time and will no longer be featuring in the multi-sport event.

The Commonwealth Games will have its opening ceremony tomorrow, Thursday 28 July 2022, and the multi-sport event will conclude on Monday 8 August 2022.

What has Dina Asher-Smith said?

The multiple British record holder has said: “Unfortunately, I’ve got a slight hamstring strain and won’t be ready to race next week at the Commonwealth Games.

“I love racing in front of a British Crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I’m sad that I won’t bethere, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show.

“Wishng the best of luck to all my teammates.”

What has Team England said?

The leader for Team England, Kelly Sotherton, responded to the news by saying: “It’s obviously really sad to lose Dina through injury, given her stature and stading as one fo the best female athletes int he world.

“We know just how much she was looking forward to being part of Team England at a home Games in Birmingham. We wish Dina well with her recovery and hope to see her back ont he track very soon, doing what she does best.”

Asher-Smith, left, celebrates gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018

Dina Asher-Smith’s record

Asher-Smith is one of Britian’s most successful athletes and is the fastest ever recorded female Briton in history.

The 26-year-old from Kent has won a gold medal in the 200m, silver in the 100m and in the 4x100m relay at the 2019 World Championships.

Aged 24, she was the first Briton to win three medals at a World Championships. The 2019 World Championships were also where she achieved two of her personal bests: 10.83 seconds in the 100m and 21.88 in the 200m.

Asher-Smith also has two Olympic medals to her name, coming third int he 4x100m in both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The King’s College London graduate achieved a gold and bronze medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games event and she was scheduled to compete in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay at this year’s event.

Earlier this year, at the Eugene World Championships, Asher-Smith secured third place in the 200m with a time of 22.02 seconds.

When is the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The multi-sport event will be hosted by England for the third time this weekend, and Duran Duran are scheduled to kick start the celebrations at the Opening Ceremony on Thursday 28 July 2022.

Monday 8 August 2022 will see the closing ceremony take place.

26 different sports will take place as well as seven para-sport events such as Para Table Tennis and Cycling Para Track.