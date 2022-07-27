The multi-sport event returns this weekend, taking place in Britain for the third time.

For the 10th time since 1978, the gymnastics competitions will be held at the Commonwealth Games. Birmingham will host the 2022 multi-sport event with ‘80s stars Duran Duran kicking off the competition at the opening ceremony on Friday.

Team England’s Joe Fraser looks set to become one of England’s most successful athletes at the Commonwealth as he goes for gold in the team events, the individual all-around, parallel bars and high bar.

The 2019 Champion also has been given an outside chance of winning golf in the pommel horse after his Olympic Champion team-mate Max Whitlock withdrew.

Fraser, who lives just 30 minutes from where he will be competing over the next couple of weeks, spoke to Sportsmail recently detailing his excitement for the upcoming multi-sport event,

“There is no extra pressure, just extra enjoyment. I’m sure if you asked anyone where they wanted to compete, they would say their home city.

“It will be a proud moment for myself and everyone that has been a part of the journey to get me where I am today. I will give it my all and see what I can achieve.”

As fans prepare to watch local hero Joe Fraser, here is all you need to know ahead of the gymnastic events at the Commonwealth Games 2022...

When is the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The competition begins on Thursday 28 July 2022 and will conclude with the closing ceremony on Monday 8 August 2022.

Team England’s Hannah Martin

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

BBC have the rights to all of the coverage from the Commonwealth Games. BBC One and BBC Two will be showing the majority of the competitions with more content available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to buy tickets for Gymnastics at Commonwealth Games 2022?

Tickets for the gymnastic events are still available for those wishing to visit the Arena Birmingham.

Those hoping to watch the action live will need to sign up with an account on the Birmingham 2022 website.

What gymnastic events are on in Commonwealth Games 2022?

There are two sectors of gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games with the men and women split up for the artistic second and all-around performances taking place in the rhythmic.

All of the events bar the Men’s team all-around and the women’s team all-around have qualification rounds on Friday 29 July and Saturday 30 July.

The aforementioned events go straight into the finals on the 29 and 30 July.

Here are all the events and when their finals take place:

Artistic

Men’s team all-around: Friday 29 July

Men’s individual all-around: Sunday 31 July

Men’s floor: Monday 1 August

Men’s pommel horse: Monday 1 August

Men’s ring: Monday 1 August

Men’s vault: Tuesday 2 August

Men’s parallel bars: Tuesday 2 August

Men’s horizontal bar: Tuesday 2 August

Women’s team all-around: Saturday 30 August

Women’s individual all-around: Sunday 31 August

Women’s vault: Monday 1 August

Women’s uneven bars: Monday 1 August

Women’s balance beam: Tuesday 2 August

Women’s floor: Tuesday 2 August

Rhythmic

Similarly to the artistic events, all except the team all-around event have a qualification stage which takes place on Thursday 4 August.

The team all-around goes straight into the final on Thursday 4 August.

Team all-around: Thursday 4 August

Individual all-around : Friday 5 August

Hoop: Saturday 6 August

Ball: Saturday 6 August

Clubs: Saturday 6 August

Ribbon: Saturday 6 August

How do the gymnastic events work?

The gymnastic events have been split into two subdivisions as a means of dividing up the nations for both rhythmic events and artistic events.

Here are the divisions for Rhythimic events:

Subdivision One:

England

New Zealand

Gibraltar

South Africa

India

Singapore

Scotland

Sri Lanka

Subdivision Two:

Australia

Canada

Cyprus

Malaysia

Wales

Artistic subdivisions:

Subdivision One:

Group 1: Cayman Islands and Pakistan

Group 2: Jersey and Sri Lanka

Group 3: Bangladesh and South Africa

Subdivision Two:

Group 4: Northern Ireland and Malaysia

Group 5: Singapore and India

Group 6: Wales and Jamaica

Subdivision Three: