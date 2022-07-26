The 800m Olympic medalist nearly won gold at the World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson narrowly missed out on the 800m world title on the final day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States.

Hodgkinson, who secured a silver medal in the 800m, was a part of a Great Britain team which took home seven medals - one gold, one silver and five bronze.

Hodgkinson ran a season’s best time of 1:56.38 in the final and narrowly missed out to USA’s Athing Mu for gold.

Despite her success, the 20-year-old admitted she was frustrated at the final outcome. She said: “I’m satisfied but not overjoyed. I’m a little disappointed that I missed out on gold by 0.08 which is tiny margins that I’ve worked so hard to close but I’ll take the positives.”

Here is everything you need to know about Keely Hodgkinson.

Silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain poses during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 800m (Getty Images)

Who is Keely Hodgkinson?

Keely Hodgkinson is an English athlete who specialises in running the 800m. She made headlines in 2021 when she stormed to second place at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, breaking the British record in the process which was previously held by Kelly Holmes.

Born on 3 March 2002, Kelly Hodgkisnon was raised in Atherton near Wigan.

Hodgkinson, nicknamed ‘The Hoge’, began running at the age of 10, after being inspired by the success of Team GB and Jessica Ennis-Hill at the London 2012 Olympics.

At the age of 16, Hodgkinson began to make a name for herself after winning gold at the European under-18 Championships in Hungary. The following year she was also awarded a bronze medal at the European under-20 championships in Sweden.

Hodgkinson, who is currently studying Criminology at Leeds Becket University, went on to become the youngest ever women’s 800m champion at the European Indoor Championships in 2021. The same year she also became the Diamond League Champion.

Keely Hodgkinson honours board

European U18 Championships 2018- gold medal

European U20 Championships 2019- bronze medal

Olympic Games 2020 - silver medal

Diamond League 2021- gold medal

European Indoor Championship 2021- gold medal

World Championships 2022- silver medal

Athing Mu of Team United States narrowly beat Keely Hodgkinson. (Getty Images)

Will Keely Hodgkinson be at the Commonwealth Games?

After narrowly missing out on gold in The World Athletics Championships, Hodgkinson will be targeting gold on home soil in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.