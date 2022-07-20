England have just completed an ODI series win against South Africa and now take them on in a T20 series.

Heather Knight will once more lead her women into battle against South African as they shorten the format for their third series this summer.

England completed a stunning 3-0 series triumph over South African in One Day Internationals and will now take up the shortest format of the game as they prepare for a three-match T20 series.

In England’s most recent fixture, Tammy Beaumont showed the ECB selectors what they will be missing at the Commonwealth Games as she smashed 119 from 107 balls to post a score of 371 - a innings that proved too much for her opposition.

Emma Lamb and Heather Knight both helped contribute to this mighty score and, despite efforts from Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt, England concluded with a thumping 3-0 win.

Lamb earned herself Player of the Series for her efforts in the past three matches, scoring a total of 144 runs and Heather Knight will hope the momentum of such victory can be transferred into the shortest format of cricket as they prepare to face Sune Luus and her squad once more.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England v South Africa T20 series:

When is England v South Africa WT20 series?

The three match series will begin tomorrow. Here is the schedule:

Thursday 21 July 2022, 7pm BST

Saturday 23 July 2022, 2.30pm BST

Monday 25 July 2022, 6.30pm BST

Beaumont celebrates her century with Sophia Dunkley

How to watch England v South Africa WT20 series

Sky Sports will have all of the live coverage from the T20 series between England and South Africa. Sky Sports Cricket will show the action and coverage is set to begin around 30 minutes before play.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month while NowTV day passes can be purchased for £11.99/day

Where are the matches being played?

The first of the three matches is set to be played at Essex’s County Ground, Chelmsford. It has a capacity of 6,500.

The first Women’s match to take place at the ground was in 2000 and the first WT20I was held in 2010 between England and New Zealand.

Worcester’s New Road County Ground will host the second ground. New Road has a capacity of 4,500 and is known for its severe flooding.

The first women’s match to take place at Worcestershire’s county ground was back in 1951. A Test match took palce between England and Australia.

Derbyshire’s County Cricket Ground will play host to the third and final T20 match. First established in 1863, Derby’s county ground has a capacity for 9,500 and first held a women’s match in 1998 - an ODI between England and Australia.

How to buy tickets for England v South Africa WT20 series

Tickets are still available to purchase through the various websites of the host grounds:

Who’s in the squads?

England: Heather Knight (C), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Any Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.