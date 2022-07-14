In England’s ‘new-era’ of cricket, new stars have made their debut and shone for their country. Durham’s Matty Potts has been a huge addition to the new-look Bazball era taking 18 wickets in just four matches at an average of 26.7.
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have reversed England’s misfortunes in their most recent Test matches and helped the side produce mind-blowing performances that just a few months ago would have been deemed impossible.
Their most recent spectacle coming against India, where Yorkshiremen Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow forged a partnership worth 260 runs to bring England back from the jaws of defeat.
With a busy summer calendar lined up, including a Test series against South Africa, before the T20 World Cup in Australia and a Test series against New Zealand, the ECB will be looking for the up and coming talent that lies within the County Championships.
England have a plethora of bowling options, but with many out injured county stars will hope it’s their time to shine, meanwhile a solid and consistent opening partnership is still a distant hope.
Here are some of the most recent stars of England’s County Championship who could be in with a shout of making the Test side in the near future: