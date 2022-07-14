Harry Brook and Matty Potts have been examples of breakout stars in this year’s County Championship

In England’s ‘new-era’ of cricket, new stars have made their debut and shone for their country. Durham’s Matty Potts has been a huge addition to the new-look Bazball era taking 18 wickets in just four matches at an average of 26.7.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have reversed England’s misfortunes in their most recent Test matches and helped the side produce mind-blowing performances that just a few months ago would have been deemed impossible.

Their most recent spectacle coming against India, where Yorkshiremen Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow forged a partnership worth 260 runs to bring England back from the jaws of defeat.

With a busy summer calendar lined up, including a Test series against South Africa, before the T20 World Cup in Australia and a Test series against New Zealand, the ECB will be looking for the up and coming talent that lies within the County Championships.

England have a plethora of bowling options, but with many out injured county stars will hope it’s their time to shine, meanwhile a solid and consistent opening partnership is still a distant hope.

Here are some of the most recent stars of England’s County Championship who could be in with a shout of making the Test side in the near future:

1. Sam Cook - Essex The England Lions bowler Sam Cook has enjoyed one his most successful season’s so far. In seven matches, he has taken 23 wickets as well as enjoying an unbelievable economy rate of just 2.03

2. Jack White - Northamptonshire The 30-year-old fast bowler might be nearing the end of his prime but this has not stopped him from taking wickets left, right and centre. He has racked up 24 wickets in 10 first class matches and most recently took 4/62 off 25 overs against Kent

3. Jordan Cox - Kent The 21-year-old batter is an up and coming star of the County Championship and is already sitting on an overall average of 37.1. He has most recently scored 72 against Northamptonshire and England will be sure to keep their eye on him for the future

4. Ali Orr - Sussex The 21-year-old has a first class average of 40.4 already and scored his maiden century just a month after his debut for Kent. He most recently scored 70 for his county and scored 141 in their previous match against Derbyshire