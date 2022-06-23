EFL Championship, League One & League Two fixtures released for 2022/23 season

The Football League season kicks off on Friday, July 29 as losing play-off finalists Huddersfield Town host relegated Premier League side Burnley.

The English Football League fixtures for the 2022/23 Championship, League One and League Two seasons have been released.

The new EFL campaign will get underway slightly earlier than normal, due to the winter break being enforced by the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar, with Huddersfield Town taking on Burnley on Friday, July 29.

Across the divisions there are a number of eye-catching matches on the opening weekend as the 72 teams who make up the three divisions get their campaigns underway.

Here are the opening day fixtures for each of the three EFL divisions for the 2022/23 season:

Championship opening day fixtures 2022/23

The Championship kicks off the EFL seasons with Friday Night Football from The John Smith’s Stadium as play-off losers Huddersfield Town welcome Vincent Kompany’s Burnley who finished 18th in the Premier League.

Sheffield United, who lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs to eventual winner Nottingham Forest, kick off their campaign away to another relegated side in Watford.

That match will be the last game of the opening weekend and will take place on Monday, August 1.

Norwich City, who finished bottom of the Premier League, travel to Cardiff City while the three promoted sides from League One all start with home fixtures as Rotherham United host Swansea City, Wigan Athletic welcome Preston North End and Sunderland take on Coventry City.

The full fixture list for the opening day of the 2022/23 Championship season is:

Friday, 29 July

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

Saturday, 30 July

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Blackpool v Reading

Cardiff City v Norwich City

Hull City v Bristol City

Luton Town v Birmingham City

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Millwall v Stoke City

Rotherham United v Swansea City

Wigan Athletic v Preston North End

Sunday, 31 July

Sunderland v Coventry City

Monday, 1 August

Watford v Sheffield United

League One opening day fixtures 2022/23

Two heavyweights of the third tier go head-to-head on the opening day of the League One season as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Portsmouth to Hillsborough.

A similar clash sees Ipswich Town hosting Bolton Wanderers, two sides who finished mid-table last season and will be looking to improve.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County start at home to Oxford United while fellow relegated sides Peterborough United and Barnsley are away to Cheltenham Town and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Promoted sides Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers face each other on the opening day while Exeter City away to Lincoln City and Port Vale host Fleetwood Town.

The full fixture list for the opening day of the 2022/23 League One season is:

Accrington Stanley v Charlton Athletic

Bristol Rovers v Forest Green Rovers

Cambridge United v Milton Keynes Dons

Cheltenham Town v Peterborough United

Derby County v Oxford United

Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers

Lincoln City v Exeter City

Morecambe v Shrewsbury Town

Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth

Wycombe Wanderers v Burton Albion

League Two opening day fixtures 2022/23

Among the most intriguing ties in the fourth tier of English football on the opening day will be beaten play-off finalists Mansfield Town visiting Salford City in a clash between two sides who will have promotion aspirations.

The full fixture list for the opening day of the 2022/23 League Two season is:

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers

Carlisle United v Crawley Town

Harrogate Town v Swindon Town

Leyton Orient v Grimsby Town

Northampton Town v Colchester United

Rochdale v Crewe Alexandra

Salford City v Mansfield Town

Stockport County v Barrow

Sutton United v Newport County

Tranmere Rovers v Stevenage

Walsall v Hartlepool United