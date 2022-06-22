Everything you need to know about when the summer transfer window 2022 is set to close.

The summer transfer is well underway, with clubs from all across the English footballing pyramid bidding to improve their squads ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

We’ve already seen a number of high-profile deals completed, including Liverpool’s big money swoop for Darwin Nunez, and Manchester City’s long awaited move for Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland.

But with weeks left to go, you can guarantee that there’ll be plenty more transfer action to follow, and countless twists and turns to come before the market closes.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about when exactly the summer transfer deadline is scheduled to pass...

When does the summer transfer window close?

This year’s summer transfer window opened will shut on September 1st.

All of Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues will bring business to a close on the same day, although there will be some variation on the specific times at which their respective deadlines will pass.

In England, the summer window opened on June 10th, and will officially close at 11pm BST on September 1st, with that date applying to both Premier League and EFL clubs.

Likewise, France opened their window on in mid-June, but will give their sides until 11:59pm CEST to wrap up any deals on September 1st.

Over in Spain, clubs have until 10:59pm to get deals done, with the window set to open on July 1st.

Germany and Italy will also open their windows at the beginning of July, with the Bundesliga concluding business at 5pm on September 1st.

The Serie A window has varied in its exact deadline in recent times, with previous windows closing anywhere between 7pm and 10pm over the past few seasons.

Are there any exemptions to the deadline?

Clubs may be granted an extension to complete any transfers that are set to go down to the wire by submitting a deal sheet.

A deal sheet allows a side to confirm that an agreement has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

For last year’s summer deadline, which was also 11pm, a deal sheet could not be used before 9pm, and had to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closed.

Once the sheet arrives, clubs have an additional two hours, or until 1am, to submit the full paperwork.

In short, when we get to September 1st, just because the transfer deadline has passed, it doesn’t necessarily mean that every club’s business will be concluded.

What are the biggest transfer deals that could still go through?

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips continues to be linked a big money move to defending champions Manchester City, while free agent Christian Eriksen is expected to make a decision on whether he will stay at Brentford or seek a new challenge with Manchester United or Tottenham in the coming days.

Recently unveiled United manager Erik ten Hag is also said to be keen on Barcelona talent Frenkie de Jong.