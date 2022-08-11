Here is our best starting XI made up of players that could still be sold to Premier League clubs this summer.

Since the summer transfer window opened in June, we have seen some of the world’s most exciting talents join the Premier League, while others have departed for pastures new.

With less than a month to go until the window will slam shut once again, many teams are scrambling to snap up new signings and get every last bit of business completed.

Ahead of the deadline, we have taken a look at the starting line-up of players that could still join Premier League clubs this month...

Alex Smithies - Leicester

Leicester City are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following the departure of club legend Kasper Schmeichel to OGC Nice this summer.

According to reports, the Foxes are closing in on their first signing of the summer in Alex Smithies, who is likely to join as third-choice.

The 32-year-old was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season and will arrive at the King Power Stadium on a free transfer.

Smithies brings with him plenty of experience after making his debut with Huddersfield Town aged 17 and playing over 250 times for the Terriers before moving to QPR in 2015.

The shot-stopper has previously played in the Premier League after joining the Bluebirds upon their return to the top flight four years ago.

Max Aarons - Manchester United

Manchester United could do with a new right-back after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fell down the pecking order over the last year or so, while Diogo Dalot is failing to perform at the level expected of him at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have previously been linked with Norwich City defender Max Aarons and reports have claimed they are considering a move for him once again in the latter stages of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked with top clubs across Europe but has so far remained with the Canaries, however he could finally be set for a move away following their relegation to the Championship.

Wesley Fofana - Chelsea

Wesley Fofana looks increasingly likely to leave Leicester City this summer after Chelsea saw two bids rejected for the defender.

Brendan Rodgers has claimed both offers were wide of the mark from the Blues, though the west London club are keen to test their resolve with a third bid.

Fofana spent most of last season sidelined after breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly, however he is still regarded as a very promising centre-back and is thought to be eager on a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Tyrone Mings - Wolves

Wolves are believed to be keen on bolstering their defence this month following the departure of Conor Coady to Everton.

With Tyrone Mings benched for Aston Villa’s opener against Bournemouth following Diego Carlos’ arrival, the England international is now being linked with a move across the Midlands and Wolves are currently the bookies’ favourite to snap him up.

However, it seems unlikely that Villa will be open to selling the defender given his importance to the team - especially after the defence’s horrific performance against the Cherries.

Sergio Gomez - Manchester City

Manchester City have agreed a £11 million deal for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez, according to Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola has been eager to bring in a new left-back following Oleksander Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal, however the report claims that he is seen as a development player and could be loaned out to one the other City Group clubs instead of being used as a back-up at the Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old was due to arrive in Manchester in the next couple of days to undergo a medical and it is likely the transfer will be complete by the end of the weekend.

Frenkie de Jong - Chelsea

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona is still very up in the air, however it does appear he is much more likely to join Chelsea than Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been chasing the midfielder all summer and had already agreed a fee with the Catalan club months ago, however De Jong has made his intentions to stay in Spain clear and was not at all keen on a move to Old Trafford.

However, Chelsea are now thought to be close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona and it has been reported that De Jong would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge rather than their rivals, so now it’s a waiting game to see whether the 25-year-old is going to cave before deadline day.

Youri Tielemans - Arsenal

Youri Tielemans has been linked with Arsenal all summer and, despite always seeming to be ‘close’ to a move, he still remains a Leicester player.

It is thought that the Foxes are demanding around £32 million for the midfielder, which the Gunners deem as too expensive since his contract expires next summer.

While both the player and club want the move, this one may go down to the wire.

James Maddison - Newcastle

Newcastle United have so far seen two bids rejected by Leicester for James Maddison, with the second offer thought to be in the region of £50m.

It is understood that the Foxes are holding out for closer to £60m - though they will definitely be keen to hold onto him given his importance to the team in recent years.

It has all gone quiet on Newcastle’s front this week so we will have to wait and see whether they are prepared to fork out more cash for the midfielder.

Ismaila Sarr - Leeds United

Ismaila Sarr has continuously been linked with a move away from Watford since they were relegated, however he is yet to secure a move and has so far featured in both of the Hornets’ Championship matches.

With both Liverpool and Manchester United linked with the forward, it is now Leeds United that are thought to be the closest to snapping him up.

According to French publication Foot Mercato, the Whites have been in negotiations with Watford and are nearing a deal to bring him to Elland Road.

Whether it is Leeds or not, it is looking increasingly likely that Sarr will return to the Premier League this summer.

Emmanuel Dennis - Nottingham Forest

Another Watford player that could return to the top flight is Emmanuel Dennis, who has been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Everton and West Ham.

The striker scored 10 goals and assisted another six as the Hornets were relegated last season and it comes as a surprise that he still hasn’t been snapped up.

However, Forest are now eager to bring him to the Midlands and have made a £20m bid for the Nigerian, according to The Athletic.

It is unclear how much Rob Edwards’ side will demand for Dennis, however it will be a definite increase on the bargain £3.6m they paid for him last year.

Cody Gakpo - Manchester United

Manchester United have been desperate to freshen up their attack this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo still keen to earn a move away.

After being outpriced for Ajax forward Antony, reports claim that the Red Devils are now preparing a move for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo.

Erik ten Hag is all too familiar with the 23-year-old from his time in the Netherlands, while they also share the same agency.