The Gunners new documentary ‘All or Nothing’ will have it’s second episode released today, Thursday 11 August

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar winning Actor and Arsenal fan Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther and Get Out) will narrate the new documentary that will show Arsenal’s failure to finish in the top four of the Premier League last season.

Amazon have run a successful ‘All or Nothing’ series with documentaries on Manchester City and Tottenam Hotspur proving to be fan hits and the video makers have now moved to another North London club as they documented the Gunners failure to place in the top four in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal and Spurs had a hard-fought battle throughout the last season with both switching places.

However, it was ultimately Spurs who came out on top and made it through to that final fourth place Premier League spot and won themselves the last place available for the 2022/23 Champions League tournament.

The Gunners will have to console themselves with a UEFA Europa League place instead

The first episode was released last week and fans will be excited for the second installment of the drama-fuelled season later today.

What featured in first episode?

The first episode was full to the brim with drama, as is expected with Amazon’s All or Nothing documentary, and focused on five main areas.

The first centred on the racist abuse Bukayo Saka was forced to deal with after the Euro 2020 final. The youngster said: “Before I could just do normal things but I can’t really do them anymore.” He was mobbed by staff outside of Waitrose and told his teammates Emile Smith Rowe and Folarin Balogun: “Bro, I had my hood on, my mask like this (up to just underneath his eyeballs). I don’t know what more I can do.”

The second area was around ‘Silent Stan’ and Josh Kroenke. While Arteta enjoyed a lot of screen time, the first episode also introduced Josh Kroenke, a director on the club’s board and the son of the Gunner’s unpopular owner, ‘Silent Stan.’

Aubameyang and Arteta’s fall-out is set to be shown in the new documentary

The first episode also showed fans Arteta’s pre-match talks and featured the club photographer. Granit Xhaka labels his manager a “freak” before saying “But in a positive way” due to his attention to detail.

We also have a brief glimpse into the beginning of the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arteta fall out as Aubameyang seems to take the mickey out of his manager.

The fourth area which the first episode covers is centred around Arteta’s conversation which leads to signing Aaron Ramsdale while the fifth area looks at Kieran Tierney’s opening up about his mental health.

Tierney moved to Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and revealed he was “really struggling” and suffered from “terrible” homesickness when first moving from Glasgow to London.

He also goes into difficult topics such as male suicide and explains how this has affected him personally.

When will the documentary be released?

Arsenal’s All or Nothing first episode on Amazon Prime was released on Thursday 4 August 2022 and has Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya narrating the show.

The subsequent episodes are released weekly with this week’s installment released today, Thursday 11 August 2022.

Who will feature in ‘All or Nothing’?

The documentary is expected to focus heavily on Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta as well as their former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang and Arteta had a fraught relationship before Christmas which culminated in the Gabon international moving to La Liga’s Barcelona in the January transfer window.

England international Bukayo Saka is expected to be another heavy feature of the documentary after he enjoyed a strong tournament at the 2020 Euros campaign last summer.

Fans, club legends, football experts and members of the club’s hierarchy will also be present in the documentary to offer their analysis and opinions on a very turbulent season.

What takes place in the documentary?

As well as documenting Arsenal’s battle for the final spot in the top four of the Premier League, ‘All or Nothing’ is also expected to show the aftermath and response from the Gunners initial application for the proposed European Super League - the breakaway league for Europe’s elite clubs.

The Gunners triumph in the North London derby back in September is set to be included as well as their victories over Chelsea and Manchester United.

More depressingly for Arsenal fans however, will be rewatching their end of season collapse which saw Spurs edge them to the fourth place spot.