Here are 10 of the most popular sports documentaries and docuseries of all time

Amazon are set to release their new All or Nothing documentary on Thursday 4 August 2022 which will focus on the rise and fall of the Arsenal football team in the 2021/22 season.

The documentary, which will be narrated by Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, is set to detail how Mikel Arteta led the Gunners through a turbulent season which saw them ultimately miss out on a Champions League spot for the upcoming season.

The All or Nothing series has covered a number of teams across the world, including fellow Premier League sides Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur as well as NFL sides such as the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018, the series documented the New Zealand All Blacks.

Over the years, sport documentaries have grown in popularity with new series and films covering teams and/or athletes, documenting their struggles, successes and scandals.

With the new installment of All or Nothing: Arsenal coming out, here is a look at 10 of the world’s most popular sports documentaries.

1. Deep Water (2006) Deep Water uncovers the story of the first round-the-world yacht race where only one of nine starters finished. This documentary details the life of Donald Crowhurst and his astonishing history.

2. Fire in Babylon (2010) Fire in Babylon details the shift in the West Indian cricket team from their ‘freewheeling and joyous reputation to a squad that went on to complete the 5-0 series ‘blackwash’ over England in 1984.

3. Diego Maradona (2019) This documentary was released a year before Maradona’s death but Asif Kapadia (who also directed Senna) wanted to detail why Maradona was such a magnetic force for fans and what leads to his self-destruction.

4. Tyson (2008) The documentary on Boxing legend Mike Tyson covers his rise and fall from heavyweight champion. Made by Tyson’s friend Toback, the documentary covers all from Tyson’s rape conviction to his ex-manager Don King.