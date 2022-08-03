Amazon are set to release their new All or Nothing documentary on Thursday 4 August 2022 which will focus on the rise and fall of the Arsenal football team in the 2021/22 season.
The documentary, which will be narrated by Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, is set to detail how Mikel Arteta led the Gunners through a turbulent season which saw them ultimately miss out on a Champions League spot for the upcoming season.
The All or Nothing series has covered a number of teams across the world, including fellow Premier League sides Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur as well as NFL sides such as the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018, the series documented the New Zealand All Blacks.
Over the years, sport documentaries have grown in popularity with new series and films covering teams and/or athletes, documenting their struggles, successes and scandals.
With the new installment of All or Nothing: Arsenal coming out, here is a look at 10 of the world’s most popular sports documentaries.