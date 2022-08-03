Black Panther and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal All or Nothing trailer

Amazon’s new All or Nothing documentary based on Arsenal will be released on this week with Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya narrating the show.

The new documentary will focus on Arsenal’s ultimate failure to reach the top four of the Premier League, subsequently missing out on a Champions League spot.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trailer, which was released at the end of June, has already given us a glimpse into what to expect from Amazon’s All or Nothing as we see Mikel Arteta initially struggling to engage with his troops before their luck turns and a running streak commences.

Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary will also detail the turbulent relationship between Arteta and former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Amazon have also attracted fans to the action by getting ardent Arsenal fan and Golden Globe winner Daniel Kaluuya to narrate the documentary.

Here is all you need to know about Daniel Kaluuya...

Who is Daniel Kaluuya?

Born to Ugandan parents in London, Kaluuya was brought up on a council estate near Camden Town. He attended Torriano Primary School and St Aloysius’ College, Highgate before moving to Camden School for Girls mixed semi-comprehensive sixth form college.

Kaluuya’s acting career first began when he attended Anna Scher Theatre School and WAC Arts as a child. His first credited acting role came in the BBC’s controversial drama Shoot the Messenger in 2006.

Kaluuya with his Academy Award in April 2021

From here, Kaluuya joined the original cast of Skins, where he also worked as a contributing writer. After his success on Skins, Kaluuya appeared as guest stars on many popular television series such as Silent Witness, Lewis, and the Doctor Who special ‘Planet of the Dead.’

The 33-year-old featured in several short films between 2011 and 2013, most famously Daniel Mulloy’s Baby which went on to win the Best Short Film Award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

2011 also saw Kaluuya act opposite Rowan Atkinson in the sequel to Johnny English, Johnny English Reborn.

What is Kaluuya best known for?

Kaluuya’s breakout role came in 2017 after he had played a lead character in the Black Mirror episode ‘Fifteen Million Merits’.

His work attracted the attention of Jordan Peele who ultimately cast Kaluuya in the critically acclaimed film Get Out in 2017.

After Get Out, Kaluuya appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther; Widows; Queen &Slim before joining the voice cast of the BBC and Netflix miniseries Watership Down in 2018.

The die-hard Arsenal fan produced and starred in an adaptation of Femi Fadugba’s novel The Upper World before appearing as the revolutionary socialist Fred Hampton in the biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah.

In early 2021, it was announced that Kaluuya was cast in Peele’s sci-fi horror Nope, alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

What awards has Daniel Kaluuya won?

Kaluuya has awards aplenty for his work. He has been nominated for two Academy Awards, three BAFTAs, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, four Screen Actor Guild Awards and a Laurence Olivier Award.

His work in Get Out meant he was nominated for the Academy Award Best Actor, BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, and two SAG Awards.

Kaluuya then went on to win the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award, Golden Globe Award and the SAG Award for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Messiah.

These achievements marked the only time one actor had won all five major film acting awards. His Oscar win also marked the first time a British actor of Colour had won an Oscar for acting.

What is Daniel Kaluuya’s net worth?