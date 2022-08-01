Five alternative Golden Boot winners ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season

We have taken a look at some underdog strikers that could win the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

We have finally reached the week of the Premier League’s return and we are all desperate to be able to return to our home stadium or switch on the TV and watch the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Mo Salah compete on the big stage once again.

While the English top tier welcomes some of the world’s biggest stars such as Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, it will also see a number of familiar faces in Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy etc continue their quest for more goals and more success.

The past few seasons have been littered with similar Golden Boot contenders in Salah, Kane, Son and others, so we have decided to take a look at some alternative players that could challenge for the trophy in what it set to be a thrilling campaign.

Here are five Premier League stars that could win the Golden Boot...

Gabriel Jesus

Potentially the most likely golden boot winner out of these five attackers is Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian’s highest goal tally in the Premier League during his time with Manchester City was 14 goals during the 2019-20 campaign, however he spent a majority of his time there on the bench behind Sergio Aguero.

Jesus has now joined Arsenal and is set to be their main man up top this time round, with Eddie Nketiah his only real competition.

The striker is already proving his worth in pre-season after scoring seven goals in five matches and could be on for a stunner of a season if he can keep it up.

With the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka around him there is no reason why he can’t challenge for the Golden Boot.

Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski only joined Tottenham Hotspur in January but was quickly on a very similar level to his teammates Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

The Sweden international bagged five goals, while also claiming more assists than Son and only one less than Kane (8).

Once given a full campaign alongside the duo, Kulusevski could have an unbelievable year and is pretty much guaranteed goals in Tottenham’s attack.

Raheem Sterling

While he spent plenty of time on Man City’s bench in recent seasons, Raheem Sterling has proven himself as a very good goalscorer since joining the Premier League champions seven years ago.

The forward has reached double figures in his last five seasons and, despite difficulties in the 2021/22 campaign, still claimed 18 goal contributions.

Sterling will undoubtedly be one of the main men at Chelsea and he will probably be relied on for goals alot more than he was at City.

The England international certainly doesn’t feel the pressure and he is likely to hit the ground running at his new home.

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson is probably an unlikely one but it is definitely possible.

If the striker can keep fit throughout the season then he is likely to be pivotal to what I expect to be a successful season for Newcastle United.

Wilson bagged 12 goals in his first season at the club even though he was playing in a much poorer team and was also suffering from a hamstring injury.

The Magpies have a much stronger squad now and Wilson will be guaranteed goals if he can avoid these recurring injury problems.

Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen seemed to be getting better every month for West Ham last season and his goal tally would have been exceptional if he played in the first half of the campaign like he did the second.