Here are the most and least successful Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window so far.

As we sit about halfway through the summer transfer window, it’s fair to say it’s been one of the most exciting for years, with some of the world’s biggest stars joining the Premier League.

After another dominating season from Manchester City and Liverpool last time out, it is beginning to look like more and more teams will challenge the two clubs at the top - with a number of additions potentially being the difference between European football and a title-challenging campaign.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, there are also plenty of teams that have failed to make their mark in the transfer window and could be set for a difficult year.

With the fight to bring in top players becoming increasingly intense, teams can’t get left behind in fear of missing out on their goal or dropping down to the Championship.

With just over a month left until deadline day, we take a look at the winners and losers of the transfer window so far...

Winners

Tottenham Hotspur

It comes as no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur have easily enjoyed one of the best summers in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte has a certain style of play that he will want to play with certain types of players, so there was no chance he was settling for the deadwood that had sat in Spurs’ squad for years.

The North London club have brought in six new players - most of which will be challenging for place in the starting line-up.

The signings of Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Ivan Perisic particularly stand, while Richarlison and Djed Spence add some brilliant depth to a squad that will need options for their Champions League campaign.

Man City

Manchester City are another team that have had a sensational transfer window, with the arrival of Erling Haaland guaranteed to be an absolute game-changer this season.

The addition of Kalvin Phillips is also a sensible one and is looking like at an absolute steal for just over £40 million.

While Haaland will cost much more in fees and wages, bringing in the two of them for less than £100m is highly impressive business and could easily win them more than just the Premier League this season.

Arsenal

Arsenal aren’t finished in the summer transfer window yet and Mikel Arteta will still be eager to strengthen in certain positions - however, Gunners fans should be content with their business thus far.

Fabio Vieira looks to be a rather exciting addition and, if he can replicate his form from last season, could play a key role in an already elite attack.

What makes Arsenal’s transfer window so good is the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City.

The Brazilian striker certainly seems the more exciting of the two transfers, Zinchenko could be just as important this season.

The Ukrainian may not have been Pep Guardiola’s first choice every week, but he got plenty of minutes in an incredibly strong team and that shows just how good he could be in London.

However, we definitely can’t ignore the impact that Jesus will have.

He has already impressed in pre-season and he will no doubt thrive off being the important man up top, while also bringing a lot of positivity and excitement to the fanbase before the campaign has even begun.

The return of William Saliba from his loan spell at Marseille could also give Arsenal a huge boost defensively and may seem like a new signing to Arteta.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have been one of the most active in the summer transfer window and have definitely impressed the most out of the promoted teams.

Steve Cooper has made eleven new signings ahead of next week’s season opener and there are some seriously exciting names to mention.

Jesse Lingard’s arrival was one that shocked football fans and if he is able to pick up where he left off from his West Ham loan spell then he could be a very important player in their bid to avoid relegation.

Dean Henderson is also probably one of the strongest replacements for Brice Samba they could have found, while the likes of Neco Williams, Taiwo Awoniyi and Lewis O’Brien could also play a big part in transforming them into a Premier League side.

Brennan Johnson signing a new contract with the club will also be massive for them given the interest he had from a number of top clubs.

If Forest’s new additions can gel quickly then they could certainly exceed expectations, however there has been many occasions where promoted clubs have brought in too many players and it has resulted in immediate relegation.

Losers

Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s transfer window so far has panned out somewhat differently to fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries have made only two signings so far in Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks and it doesn’t look like either of them are going to be good enough to help keep them up.

Both of them would have been pretty useful in winning them promotion from the Championship, however they simply haven’t added the quality needed to avoid a relegation scrap.

Brighton

Brighton had an up-and-down season last time out but it was the brilliance of Graham Potter that guided them to their highest finish in the Premier League yet.

However, the departure of Bissouma is undoubtedly going to have a negative impact on the upcoming season and they are yet to replace him.

The Seagulls have so far only brought in young prospects from abroad and, while they could be ones for the future, they’re unlikely to make their mark on the first team any time soon.

They could also do with an experienced goalscorer and I’m not convinced 18-year-old Julio Enciso from the Paraguayan Primera Division will be good enough to take Neal Maupay’s spot.

Everton

After a terrible campaign last time out, Everton were in need of a very impressive transfer window and have massively underperformed so far.

James Tarkowski was a really good free addition, however the Toffees will need much more than a relegated defender to save them this season.

The departure of Richarlison is also an absolute disaster for the club, with the Brazilian pretty much saving them from the drop earlier this year.

If they can’t replace Richarlison then they could be in big trouble and even more so if they are still relying on the likes of Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes.

Wolves

Wolves always seem to be very quiet in the transfer window and this summer is no different, bringing in only Nathan Collins from Burnley.

Despite the defender being their only signing, Wolves’ defence is probably the one position they needed to strengthen the least.

While they have so far kept hold of Ruben Neves, they are still in need of both midfielders and forwards if they are going to improve this season.