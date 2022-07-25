Liverpool are preparing to take on RB Salzburg, as their pre-season summer tour continues.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came out on top last time out, winning 5-0 at the Red Bull Arena. New club signing Darwin Nunez provided a stellar performance, scoring four goals after he was brought on for the second half.

It has been an up and down pre-season campaign for the Reds, losing 4-0 to bitter rivals Manchester United, but coming out as comfortable winners against Crystal Palace and Leipzig.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to continue their winning streak on Wednesday.

This is Liverpool’s final friendly game before their competitive matches begin again, with the Community Shield against Manchester City looming.

A week later the 2022-2023 Premier League season commences, and Liverpool will be determined to regain the crown from Pep Guardiola’s City.

What time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 7pm BST on Wednesday July 27 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

The ground was opened in 2009 and hold a capacity of 47,069.

This will only give Liverpool a few days of recovery before their first encounter of the season on Saturday July 30 against City.

Is RB Salzburg v Liverpool on TV?

Liverpool will be streaming the game live on LFC TV GO. Subscription to LFCTV GO costs £49.99 for an annual subscription or £4.99 per month.

Sign up for LFC TV GO at liverpoolfc.com/watch.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp will want to avoid any unnecessary injuries in his side’s final pre-season game.

The manager will be hopeful that Nunez can continue his fine form in Austria with another brilliant goal-scoring display.

Liverpool’s stalwart goalkeeper Alisson is recovering from an abdominal injury, ruling him out of the friendly but there is hope he will return for the clash against Manchester City.

Diego Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both have more long-term injury worries and will not be part of the squad in Austria.

New signing Calvin Ramsay did not travel with the squad for pre-season and is still recovering from his injury.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has not been available for pre-season either, but Klopp is hopeful he will return soon.

Jurgen Klopp comments

Speaking to the club’s official website, the manager said: “The weather and everything is difficult, it will be difficult in Austria as well. It’s good. We have to get through this, we have to work extremely hard and then we will be fine.

“I’m not sure if we will be fine against Salzburg because now, we really go for it, but we will give it a try. The most important part of pre-season starts now.