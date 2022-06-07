The Scottish youth international could be set for a move to the Premier League by becoming Jurgen Klopp’s first new recruit of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s reported interest in Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay looks to have taken a step forward with the Premier League and Champions League runners-up set to make their move.

The Scotland youth international has been linked with the Reds, as well as several other clubs in England, Italy and German including Leeds United, over the past few months.

The teenager has been described as ‘the perfect understudy’ to Trent Alexander-Arnold and could potentially move straight into the Anfield side’s Premier League squad despite his young age.

Here is everything you need to know about the player including his age, FIFA 22 rating, career statistics and how much he could cost:

Who is Calvin Ramsay? Aberdeen right back linked with Liverpool

Calvin Ramsay is an 18-year old right back who plays for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

He has spent his entire career at the Pittodrie club, coming through their youth academy before signing his first professional contract last year.

He made his first-team debut for the club in March 2020 aged just 17 and would make four more appearances before his 18th birthday.

During the 2021/22 season, a disappointing one for the Dons where they finished 10th in the Scottish Premiership, he established himself as first choice right-back under manager Stephen Glass and his replacement Jim Goodwin.

He featured for the club in their Europa Conference League qualifiers as well as their league fixtures in the early part of the campaign.

Injuries limited the teenager to just 24 league games in total but that was still enough to see him win the Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SFWA) Young Player of the Year award - an award previously picked up by the likes of current Arsenal star Kieran Tierney, former Wolves striker Steven Fletcher and Celtic icon Scott Brown.

Calvin Ramsay statistics

As per data collected by WhoScored, Ramsay is seen as a similar player to current first choice Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Under Stephen Glass, Aberdeen primarily operated in a system with three centre backs where the attacking width was provided by their full-backs, with Ramsay operating on the right and the experienced Jonny Hayes on the left.

The Dons did experiment in different systems under Glass and eventually Goodwin but their full backs, including Ramsay, remained their most potent attacking outlet down the flanks.

He managed one goal and four assists during the 2020/21 seasons but those numbers perhaps indicated more the poor performance of the Aberdeen team as a whole.

Ramsay attempted 1.5 key passes per 90 minutes and 8.3 crosses with a cross success rate of 26.3%.

He also showcased some excellent skills and technique including during a memorable assist for striker Christian Ramierez in a 2-1 defeat to Dundee United back in August which can be seen here.

Calvin Ramsay Fifa 22 rating

Ramsay starts off the popular video game with an overall rating of 63 with the potential to rise as high as 80.

He is valued at just £400k with a wage of only £500, both considerably below real life figures.

He has acceleration of 72 and a sprint speed of 75 with other key stats including 58 for passing, 64 for dribbling and 66 for crossing.

Defensively he has 56 for marking, 59 for stand tackle and 57 for slide tackle.

How much will Calvin Ramsay cost Liverpool?

Aberdeen current record transfer fee received currently stands at around £3m plus add ons, which was paid by Nottingham Forest in 2020 for Scotland international centre back Scott McKenna.

Liverpool are expected to have to smash that fee in order to have a bid accepted by the Dons.

In recent years, the Pittodrie side have made a habit of tying down their best players to long term deals and Ramsay’s current contract runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The current figures being touted range between £4m and £6m including add-ons with the lower end of that scale expected to be the very minimum the club would accept.

As mentioned, Aberdeen underperformed last season and that has left manager Jim Goodwin with the task of overhauling and rebuilding the squad which will understandably require investment.

The Dons are also planning on building a new stadium and were hit hard by the global Covid-19 pandemic, as many clubs were, but have the backing of chairman Dave Cormack and are not in a position where they must sell their prize assets on the cheap.

They also have Scotland international Lewis Ferguson who is another highly-rated player being linked with a big money move away from the north east.