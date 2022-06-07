The latest international competition is underway for sides acorss Europe with the home nations all in action over the next few months.

For England and Wales, the Nations League will represent their final chance to play competitive fixtures ahead of this winter’s upcoming World Cup, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be both be eager to put the disappointment of missing out on a spot in Qatar behind them.

But when are the fixtures for the Nations League and who will the home nations be facing?

Here’s everything you need to know...

When does the UEFA Nations League start?

England Head Coach Gareth Southgate

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League officially got underway last week with the League phase of the competition.

This stage of the tournament takes place from June to September 2022.

The finals of the 2022/23 competition are scheduled to be held June 14th - 18th, 2023.

England Nations League fixtures and group standings

England began their Nations League campaign last Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hungary in Budapest.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s second half penalty was enough to ensure the three points for the hosts which put them top of League A Group 3.

In the only other match of the group to be played so far, Italy and Germany drew 1-1 meaning they are tied in second and third with England bottom of the table.

England’s remaining 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows:

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Germany v England (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – England v Italy (7.45pm kick-off)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – England v Hungary (7.45pm kick-off)

Friday 23 September 2022 – Italy v England (7.45pm kick-off)

Monday 26 September 2022 – England v Germany (7.45pm kick-off)

Wales Nations League fixtures and group standings

Wales have been drawn in League A, Group 4 alongside Belgium, The Netherlands, and Poland.

Rob Page’s side began their campaign away to Poland last Friday where they suffered a 2-1 defeat despite taking a first half lead.

However, Belgium’s 4-1 hammering by The Netherlands means that Wales sit third after one round of results with the Dutch top, Poland in second and the Belgians last.

Wales’ remaining 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows:

Wednesday June 8 2022 - Wales v Netherlands (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday June 11 2022 - Wales v Belgium (7.45pm kick-off)

Monday 13 June 2022 - Netherland v Wales (7.45pm kick-off)

Thursday 22 September 2022 - Belgium v Wales (7.45pm kick-off)

Sunday 25 September 2022 - Wales v Poland (7.45pm kick-off)

Scotland Nations League fixtures and group standings

Scotland have been drawn in League B, Group 1 alongside Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, and Armenia.

Steve Clarke’s side will have to wait until Wednesday evening to get their campaign underway against Armenia after being beaten by Ukraine in their FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off semi final last week.

The group has already kicked off with Armenia beating Ireland 1-0 to go top.

Scotland’s full 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows:

Wednesday 8 June 2022 - Scotland v Armenia (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday 11 June 2022 - Rep. of Ireland v Scotland (5pm kick-off)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 - Armenia v Scotland (5pm kick-off)

September 21 June 2022 - Scotland v Ukraine (7.45pm kick-off)

Saturday 24 September 2022 - Scotland v Rep. of Ireland (7.45pm kick-off)

Tuesday 27 September 2022 - Ukraine v Scotland (7.45pm kick-off)

Northern Ireland Nations League fixtures and group standings

Northern Ireland have been drawn in League C, Group 2 alongside Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus.

Ian Baraclough’s side got their campaign underway with a 1-0 defeat to Greece last Thursday.

They were then held 0-0 in Cyprus on Sunday, meaning they sit third in the table with one point while Greece are top with six and Kosovo second with three.

The rest of Northern Ireland’s 2022-23 Nations League fixture schedule is as follows: