The 2021/22 season is over and the lineup for the next exciting instalment of English football’s top flight is set.

Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the EFL play-off final at Wembley has officially brought the 2021/22 domestic football season to a close and confirmed the lineup for the next campaign.

A thrilling season ended with a dramatic final day which saw both the title race and relegation battle go right down to the wire with Manchester City crowned champions and Burnley joining Watford and Norwich City in dropping out of the top flight.

Now, football fans across the country are already thinking ahead to next season and another thrilling installment of the division dubbed by many as ‘the best league in the world’.

Here is everything you need to know about when the fixtures will be released, who will be taking part and how the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will impact things:

When are the Premier League fixtures for 2022/23 released?

Fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season are due to be released on June 16, 2022 at 9am (BST).

The season is due to officially start on the weekend of August 6/7, 2022 and finish on May 8, 2022.

The season is beginning slightly earlier than in previous years to account for the winter break being imposed by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

When is the winter break and what does it mean for Premier League fixtures?

The 2022/23 Premier League season will go on hiatus after the weekend of November 12/13, 2022.

That is because the 2022 FIFA World Cup is due to begin on Monday, November 2021 in Qatar.

Several domestic leagues across the world will take a break as international players join up with their respective countries.

The World Cup is due to conclude on December 18 with the Premier League set to return for the traditional round of Boxing Day fixtures on December 26, 2022.

Which teams will be taking part in the 2022/23 Premier League season?

As with every season, three teams from the previous campaign will drop down to the EFL Championship while three new clubs will move up.

Norwich City and Watford were relegated after just one season in the top flight and were joined on the last day of the season by Burnley whose six season run came to an end while Leeds United were able to stay up.

Fulham, relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season, return at the first time of asking after winning the EFL Championship and are joined by Bournemouth who last featured in the top flight in 2019/20.

The final team to confirm their spot were Nottingham Forest who beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the EFL play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday - securing their status as a top flight club for the first time in almost three decades.

Here are the 20 teams who will make up the Premier League for the 2022/23 season: